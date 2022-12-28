Watch: Stiletto series, episode 88, complete, in high quality

Coinciding with the presentation of the Arabic version of the Stellito series on screens and on the Internet, millions of viewers want to know what will happen in the upcoming episodes, so through the Turkey website now we will learn about the entire story of the Turkish Stiletto series, in addition to the most important information related to episode 88 and eighty-eight of the series. Which was broadcast years ago in Turkey, dear visitor, follow the next report to the end.

Turkish Stiletto series, episode 88

The Stiletto series, based on the Turkish series Small Crimes, is a series that has been shown

Episode 88 of the Stiletto series revolves around the reunion of four female friends, “Oya, Marwa, Belen, Arzo”, who were friends in high school, after their separation.

Their friend Oya returns to the village where she lived a while ago, and she returns somewhat differently; Has she become a doctor with her status and value in society?

After meeting them, an old crime is being investigated, and the girls were found to be involved in it. Investigations begin and they try to escape from the legal trial.

The reasons that caused their separation in the past are mentioned during the episodes of the series.

The Stiletto series will be broadcast from Sunday to Thursday at ten o’clock on MBC4, and at ten o’clock in the evening, Mecca Al-Mukarramah time.

The series combines the Syrian and Lebanese stories, and this is what made it have millions of followers from all over the world.

Information about the series

Series name: Stelto.

Category: Drama, Romance, Thriller and Suspense.

Filming location: Turkey.

Action heroes: Karis Bashar, Dima Kandalaft, Qais Sheikh Najeeb.

Written by: Lubna Mashallah and May Hayek.

Directed by: Nicolas Sabbagh.

Total episodes: 90 episodes.

Episode duration: 49 minutes.

Production company: MBC Studios Group.

Language: Work in Arabic, the Syrian dialect.

Starring Stiletto series

Karis Bashar.

Dima Kandalaft.

Samer Al-Masry

Nada Abu Farhat.

Qais Sheikh Najeeb.

Rita Harb.

Badie Abou Chacra.

Carlos Azar