Watch “The Green Door” exclusively on watch it, starting today

floated platform watch it digital green door movie The last writings of the late Osama Anwar Okasha, exclusively on its screen, starting today, Wednesday, January 4, after a period of publicity that worsened by releasing posters or official promo and revealing the characters of the film, which is the platform’s latest original work.







green door movie Filmed and directed by Raouf Abdel Aziz, starring Iyad Nassar, Sahar Al-Sayegh, Khaled Al-Sawy, Mahmoud Abdel-Moghni, Bayoumi Fouad, Ahmed Fouad Selim, Hamza Al-Aili, Abed Anani, Islam Hafez, Sama Ibrahim, Latifa Fahmy and a number of other artists, and its events take place during the nineties In a social framework about people abandoning their principles and morals.

The heroine of the film, Sahar Al-Sayegh, had talked about the work in an interview with Al-Youm Al-Sabea TV on the sidelines of the last session of the Alexandria Film Festival, which witnessed the screening of the film there. The late Osama Anwar Okasha.

Sahar Al-Sayegh indicated that the script of the late Osama Anwar Okasha clarifies the finest details in the embodiment of the character, and confirmed that the film appeared professionally due to the presence of a conscious director, Raouf Abdelaziz, and the fact that they worked together a large number of rehearsals, so the matter became easier in implementation, explaining that the director Raouf Abdelaziz focuses on In every detail of the script.

As for director Raouf Abdel Aziz, he said in a film symposium that was also held at the Alexandria Festival: “I was brought up on the works of Osama Anwar Okasha, and my ambition was to present a different work for him. Indeed, I searched a lot and was able to communicate with his daughter and she offered me two works for him, one of which is The Green Door, and I made the decision.” To make the film, I was keen not to change a letter in what Osama Anwar Okasha wrote.