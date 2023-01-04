ENTERTAINMENT

Watch “The Green Door” exclusively on watch it, starting today

Posted on

floated platform watch it digital green door movie The last writings of the late Osama Anwar Okasha, exclusively on its screen, starting today, Wednesday, January 4, after a period of publicity that worsened by releasing posters or official promo and revealing the characters of the film, which is the platform’s latest original work.



green door movie Filmed and directed by Raouf Abdel Aziz, starring Iyad Nassar, Sahar Al-Sayegh, Khaled Al-Sawy, Mahmoud Abdel-Moghni, Bayoumi Fouad, Ahmed Fouad Selim, Hamza Al-Aili, Abed Anani, Islam Hafez, Sama Ibrahim, Latifa Fahmy and a number of other artists, and its events take place during the nineties In a social framework about people abandoning their principles and morals.

The heroine of the film, Sahar Al-Sayegh, had talked about the work in an interview with Al-Youm Al-Sabea TV on the sidelines of the last session of the Alexandria Film Festival, which witnessed the screening of the film there. The late Osama Anwar Okasha.

Sahar Al-Sayegh indicated that the script of the late Osama Anwar Okasha clarifies the finest details in the embodiment of the character, and confirmed that the film appeared professionally due to the presence of a conscious director, Raouf Abdelaziz, and the fact that they worked together a large number of rehearsals, so the matter became easier in implementation, explaining that the director Raouf Abdelaziz focuses on In every detail of the script.

As for director Raouf Abdel Aziz, he said in a film symposium that was also held at the Alexandria Festival: “I was brought up on the works of Osama Anwar Okasha, and my ambition was to present a different work for him. Indeed, I searched a lot and was able to communicate with his daughter and she offered me two works for him, one of which is The Green Door, and I made the decision.” To make the film, I was keen not to change a letter in what Osama Anwar Okasha wrote.


Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

411
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
354
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
339
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
300
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
288
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
284
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
277
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
273
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
273
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
268
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top