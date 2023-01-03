ENTERTAINMENT

Watch the series, Founder Othman 112, Episode 112, complete, subtitled in high definition

Posted on

Founder Othman series

Watch the series, The Founder Othman, episode 112, fully translated with high accuracy..Welcome to our dear visitors to the Turkey website now. We present to you, in the coming lines, episode 112, one hundred and twelve of the historical series, The Founder Othman, as it is considered one of the most successful Turkish series that was launched in the state of Turkey and is shown In all countries and countries of the world.

Founder Othman series, episode 112

The Turkish ATV channel will show the series, The Founder, Othman, Part Four, at exactly 8:00 pm Cairo local time, on Wednesday of every week.

The Founder Othman series has achieved absolute and great fame in the past few years in all countries of the world, and has become one of the most watched and followed series.

The series “The Resurrection of Othman” sheds light on the details of the relentless pursuit of Othman, who took control of the throne after his father and marched forward to establish the Ottoman Empire.

Osman Ghazi had a strong religious and worldly knowledge, was closely associated with Sheikh Adibali and learned a lot from him.

One day, Othman dreamed while he was sleeping in the house of Sheikh Edibali that there was a tree with four rivers and light coming out of Edibali and entering his chest, and this matter in turn indicates the resurrection of Othman and his establishment of the Ottoman state, and predicts that his sons will rule the world.

The frequency of the channels transmitting the founder Osman series

The frequency of the Yarmouk channel

  • Traffic: 11678.
  • Coding rate: 27500.
  • Polarization: vertical.
  • Error correction factor: 6/5.

The frequency of the Turkish ATV channel

  • Traffic: 10796.
  • Coding rate: 27500.
  • Polarization: horizontal.
  • Error correction factor: 6/5

Starring in the founder Osman series

A constellation of the brightest stars and artists, including:

  • Burak Ozjivit in the role of Osman Bey
  • Ozge Turer plays Bala Hatton
  • Yigit Okan as Boran
  • Rasan Arslan as Igul Hatun
  • Omar’s songs like Saltuk Alp
  • Kajri Sensoy as Sirkutay
  • Aglia Ozkan as Ayşe Hatun

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

414
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
357
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
343
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
301
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
291
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
288
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
278
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
275
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
274
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
271
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top