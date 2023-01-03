What is the truth?.. A shocking statement from a famous artist about Menna Shalaby

A long absence experienced by the Egyptian artist Ahmed Adam, but he carries with him many secrets and scenes that he decided to reveal some of them in a television interview.

He showed the advertisement for a television interview in which he will appear in a few days, during which he revealed that he was going through the most severe period of injustice in his life.

“We regret that I work with you”

The hero of the movie “Al-Qarmouti” also talked about his work with the actress, Menna Shalaby, in “Indian Film”, after the presenter asked him a question about what happened behind the scenes, especially since words were echoed by Shalaby, in which she announced that she had made a mistake working with Ahmed Adam.

It was also said that she was crying and saying, “I deserve to hit the boots because I worked with this man.”

A scene from the movie “Hindi” with Menna Shalaby

To which Ahmed Adam replied that if something happened between him and Menna Shalaby, he was the first to announce it, and he was the first to attack what happened.

He explained that if he had heard what she mentioned, he would have stormed her room to tell her, saying, “By the way, I am the one who regrets that I am working with you.”

100 artworks

Adam talked about his participation next to Mohamed Sobhi in the theater, where he received a question about Sobhi and was he really a dictator at work, to answer in the affirmative.

It is noteworthy that the artist Ahmed Adam presented more than 100 works of art throughout his artistic career.