What is the truth about Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s relationship?

Things seem to be getting better between Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon, as a source said, the duo is excited about how things are going between them after spending a vacation together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.



Ines took a bunch of time off from work during the holidays to celebrate with Brad and spend New Year’s Eve with him, as they had a wonderful time together in Cabo to relax and enjoy.

Last month, another source confirmed that the 59-year-old actor is dating the 30-year-old CEO of the jewelry industry, and they have enjoyed spending time together and getting to know each other better. Brad seems to enjoy spending time with Ennis, who also seems to get along with him.

One source pointed out that although Ennis is very cold-hearted, she has been touched by the attention she has received from Brad Pitt. The duo has many common interests, including a love of art.

Rumors were raised about Brad and Ennis for the first time in November (November) when they were seen at Bono’s party in Los Angeles with Cindy Crawford and Rand Gerbervi, and Pitt said that they were just friends and that their relationship was not romantic at first, but it led to important developments that satisfy them together.

It is known that Ines de Ramon was previously married to the star Paul Wesley, but she separated from him in 2019. As for Pitt, he was married twice, first to Jennifer Aniston between 2000 and 2005, then to Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2019, according to the Itoline website.