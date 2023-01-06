ENTERTAINMENT

What is the truth about Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s relationship?

Posted on

Things seem to be getting better between Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon, as a source said, the duo is excited about how things are going between them after spending a vacation together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Ines took a bunch of time off from work during the holidays to celebrate with Brad and spend New Year’s Eve with him, as they had a wonderful time together in Cabo to relax and enjoy.

Last month, another source confirmed that the 59-year-old actor is dating the 30-year-old CEO of the jewelry industry, and they have enjoyed spending time together and getting to know each other better. Brad seems to enjoy spending time with Ennis, who also seems to get along with him.

One source pointed out that although Ennis is very cold-hearted, she has been touched by the attention she has received from Brad Pitt. The duo has many common interests, including a love of art.

Rumors were raised about Brad and Ennis for the first time in November (November) when they were seen at Bono’s party in Los Angeles with Cindy Crawford and Rand Gerbervi, and Pitt said that they were just friends and that their relationship was not romantic at first, but it led to important developments that satisfy them together.

It is known that Ines de Ramon was previously married to the star Paul Wesley, but she separated from him in 2019. As for Pitt, he was married twice, first to Jennifer Aniston between 2000 and 2005, then to Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2019, according to the Itoline website.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

425
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
368
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
352
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
310
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
303
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
298
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
291
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
290
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
285
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
279
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top