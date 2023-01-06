ENTERTAINMENT

Why did Sherine’s visit to Fadl Shaker in Lebanon cause a sensation?

Her lawyer denied interrogating or arresting her before her return to Egypt


Friday – 13 Jumada II 1444 AH – January 06, 2023 AD


Sherine Abdel Wahab, her husband Hossam Habib, and the Lebanese singer Fadl Shaker at his house in Ain El-Hilweh (the page of the poet Ahmed Madi)

Cairo: Mahmoud Al-Rifai

The Egyptian actress Sherine Abdel Wahab returned to the circle of controversy again by visiting the Lebanese singer, who is wanted by the courts, Fadl Shaker, in the “Ain El-Hilweh” camp last week, which caused a wide uproar about the circumstances of this visit, and raised many questions.
Part of this uproar was attributed by the advisor to the Lebanese Minister of Information, Mesbah Al-Ali, in media statements, to the fact that “Sherine and her husband, Hossam Habib, who accompanied her, were arrested, and they were asked about the reason for their visit, Fadl, and what happened in that session between them.”
Al-Ali added, “Sherine obtained a security permit to enter the (Ain al-Hilweh) camp, but without mentioning that she will meet Shaker, who is wanted by the court.”
Al-Ali pointed out, “Sherine knows very well the situation of Fadl Shaker with the Lebanese state; And what I did was not right.”
Commenting on Al-Ali’s speech, Counselor Yasser Kantoush, Sherine’s lawyer, denied in media statements everything that was reported by the Lebanese Minister of Information’s advisor. He said: “My client was on a visit to Lebanon accompanied by her husband; Her friend, singer Fadl Shaker, was visited, and she returned from Lebanon the past few days, and she was not summoned or investigated.
The Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions refused to comment on Sherine Abdel Wahhab Fadl Shaker’s visit. Mansour Hindi, a member of the Syndicate’s board of directors, told Asharq Al-Awsat: “We are not an investigation party into what Sherine is doing apart from singing.” “She was not on stage in order to hold her accountable or investigate.” What I did, the union’s relationship with the artist stops at the stage.
“Hindi denied the news that spread about her investigation or suspension because of her visit to Shaker, and said: “Sherine will not be investigated, and all that the union and its members wish is her return to singing again, and reviving concerts.”
It is noteworthy that Sherine visited Shaker at his home, accompanied by her husband, Hossam Habib, the poet Ahmed Madi, and the Lebanese concert contractor Youssef Harb, in which Sherine and Shaker agreed to return to singing again, 18 years after they released their duet “New Year”.
Shaker had posted a video of that artistic session on his official page on the Instagram photo and video sharing site, commenting on it: “What did I miss Heidi Friday sweets after many years, and what did I miss you.”
And Sherine appeared in the video clip, remembering the details of the memories of filming the song “New Year”, as she told her husband that Shaker was very shy while filming the song’s scenes.


