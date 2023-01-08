ENTERTAINMENT

William and I begged our father not to marry Camilla

Posted on

Days after Prince Harry’s memoirs were put up for sale, before the official date of their publication and the new allegations they contained about discord and discord within the British royal family, yesterday he began broadcasting a series of television interviews with him that are expected to carry more criticism of the family.

Harry’s “Spear” book, which went on sale in Spain five days before its official release date, not only lays out intimate personal details, such as how the British prince used drugs, but also reveals more intimate examples of family disharmony.

The book says that “Prince William, Prince of Wales, heir to the throne and Harry’s older brother, knocked his brother down in a quarrel, and that the two brothers begged their father, King Charles, not to marry Camilla, who is now Queen Consort.”

Commentators say that the book brought the royal family into its biggest crisis since a series that was shown in the nineties, and dealt with the collapse of Charles’ marriage to the late Princess Diana, mother of William and Harry.

And all this comes just four months after the death of Queen Elizabeth and Charles’ accession to the throne.

Three television interviews will be shown with Harry, and their broadcast dates were arranged before the official launch of Harry’s book tomorrow, and excerpts were shown from them, as Harry said: “He wants to tell the story from his point of view.”

“I don’t know how staying silent can make things better,” Harry said in his interview with the British ITV channel.

Opinion polls indicate that many Britons are fed up with the entire royal family melodrama, and that revealing more surprises will not change their opinions, whether sympathetic to Harry and his wife Megan Markle, or those critical of them. Despite this, Harry’s book ranked number one on the list of best-selling books on Amazon in Britain, and the site made it possible to order the book before its publication date.

