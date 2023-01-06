ENTERTAINMENT

Would Diana have advised Harry not to write his memoirs?

Elaf from London: Princess Diana’s former protection officer has said he believes Prince Harry has a “revenge issue” with the royal family, and that his mother would have told him publishing his memoirs was “not a good idea”.

Ken Wharf, who was the late Princess Diana’s personal protection officer from 1988 to 1993, said he felt the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, titled “Spare”, ruined any chance of reconciliation with the rest of the royal family.

The former officer told Sky News that Harry always knew he would be left behind when they were young, recalling an argument between the two princes when they were boys.

Wharf added: “There was this unusual conversation I remember on a trip to Highgrove at the weekend, when Harry was six or seven, and the nanny arguing between the two princes in the backseat, with Diana driving. Harry said to William: It’s all right for you, you’ll be king one day, and I won’t be king, so I can do whatever I want.

The former protection officer continued: “That was 30 years ago and that’s exactly what he’s doing now. In a way, given the circumstances and the fallout surrounding his wedding in 2017, there really is a revenge issue here. And here in his (i.e. Harry’s) opinion he’s trying to do exactly what he said.” .

“I find that a little sad because I think that, deep down, he really didn’t want to leave the royal family and live in America,” said Wharf. “But I think any chance of returning to the UK as a working member of the royal family is long gone.”

He added that he believed Harry’s decision to write his memoirs was a “mistake”, and if his mother were alive today she would have advised him not to write it. He continued, “I think one thing Harry lacks is someone to advise him, he is very much alone there. Diana would have fully understood his reasons for moving to America and perhaps encouraged him as well.”

“But in terms of the book and the interview, she would have realized that was wrong,” Wharf said. “I think she would have been wise enough from her own experiences to say, ‘Look, Harry, I love you, but that’s not a good idea,’ and he would have listened.”

“I wouldn’t say Harry was his mother’s boy, but he always listened to what Princess Diana had to say,” Warf concluded.

