ENTERTAINMENT

“You do not regret anything” .. New Lebanese singer Elisa in 2023

Posted on

The name of the Lebanese singer Elissa topped social networking sites during the past hours, after she released her first song in 2023 entitled “You Don’t Regret Nothing” on her official YouTube channel.

The song “You Don’t Regret Nothing” is the promotional song for the series “The Price”, which will air its first episode next Sunday on MBC1.

The lyrics say:

Don’t regret it

Everything in life is considered an experience

What do you underestimate?

May Allah destroy the weakest people

in innocent sins

They don’t think that they will be forgiven by love

Oh my heart forgive me

I did something like me

Oh my heart forgive me

By God, they were angry with me

Where the “Trio Night” concert, which brought together the stars of Arab music in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on New Year’s Eve 2023, witnessed a dance party in the Riyadh season that ended 5-year disputes between the Lebanese singer Elissa and the Syrian Asala Nasri.

Elisa embraced Asala in front of the cameras, and they conducted television interviews, where Elisa said: “She was a little upset, and since today is the New Year, forgiveness is generous,” while Asala replied: “I apologize to this girl.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

419
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
361
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
347
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
305
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
296
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
295
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
284
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
283
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
281
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
275
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top