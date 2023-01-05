“You do not regret anything” .. New Lebanese singer Elisa in 2023

The name of the Lebanese singer Elissa topped social networking sites during the past hours, after she released her first song in 2023 entitled “You Don’t Regret Nothing” on her official YouTube channel.

The song “You Don’t Regret Nothing” is the promotional song for the series “The Price”, which will air its first episode next Sunday on MBC1.

The lyrics say:

Don’t regret it

Everything in life is considered an experience

What do you underestimate?

May Allah destroy the weakest people

in innocent sins

They don’t think that they will be forgiven by love

Oh my heart forgive me

I did something like me

Oh my heart forgive me

By God, they were angry with me

Where the “Trio Night” concert, which brought together the stars of Arab music in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on New Year’s Eve 2023, witnessed a dance party in the Riyadh season that ended 5-year disputes between the Lebanese singer Elissa and the Syrian Asala Nasri.

Elisa embraced Asala in front of the cameras, and they conducted television interviews, where Elisa said: “She was a little upset, and since today is the New Year, forgiveness is generous,” while Asala replied: “I apologize to this girl.