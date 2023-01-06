Zahrat Al Khaleej – Adel Ibrahim.. The latest cluster of Emirati singing presents his new lyric

#Arab famous

Within a short period of time, the young Emirati singer, Adel Ibrahim, was able to draw the public’s attention to him, with his artistic works, as he is the latest cluster of Emirati singing, and the newest lyrical artistic face working to spread the Emirati song on an Arab level.

According to the policy of releasing a “single” song every three months, Adel Ibrahim released, at the beginning of the new year, his song “Dalaanak”, written by Abdullah Sebaa and composed by Abdullah Ibrahim, while it was distributed musically by the artist himself, and he mixed and mastered Muhammad Falahi, and it was recorded in Nujoom Studios, and the song Distributed by Digital: Qanawat Music Company.

And the beginning of the song says: “I started you on people..and I kept you in the middle of my eyes/I loved you without measure. I thought you felt me/I thought you were Lulu and diamonds..and a necklace that I paralyzed, so I owe you/His feelings disappointed his feelings..His feelings lost my years.”

The artist, Adel Ibrahim, is considered one of the most prominent youth voices in the UAE, and he presented many lyrical works and was able to prove his presence on the artistic scene, so that his works are strongly present on Gulf and Arab radio stations, especially his famous song “Ah London”, which achieved millions of views on the artist’s channel. The official YouTube channel, in addition to the song “Why do I apologize” from the words of Prince Abdullah bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to achieve, through his works, whose views exceeded more than 200 million views, a great spread and popularity locally and in the Arab world.

The young Emirati artist said that he is preparing for a group of works that he will present during the new year, and that his next song will bear a romantic character, and will be released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, in the middle of next February.

And about his role model in the world of singing, Ibrahim revealed that he was influenced at his beginning by the great artists Mehd Hamad and Hussein Al Jasmi, and that he seeks to make his way lyrically in a new lyrical image and style that distinguishes him from his peers, stressing his endeavor to deal with composer Fayez Al-Saeed, who wants to discover new areas in his voice.

Read also: Face-lift operations..all you need to know about them!