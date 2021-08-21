Gabby Douglas Net Worth – Husband, Early Life, Career

2.4k SHARES Share Tweet

Gabby Douglas Net Worth (Retired) Husband, Early Life, Career Net Worth $4 Million Born 1995-12-31 Gender Female Nationality United States of America Height 4 ft 11 in (1.5 m) Profession Gymnast Last Update Aug 2021

A gymnast from the United States, Gabby Christina Victoria Douglas. Besides winning the World all-around silver medal in 2015, she was also the Olympic all-around champion in 2012.

Gabby Douglas net worth: How much is she worth?

Douglas has an estimated net worth of $4 million dollars. Gabby Douglas is an American Olympian and artistic gymnast. Olympic champion in all-around gymnastics in 2012, she also participated in the gold-winning U.S teams in artistic gymnastics in 2012 and 2016.

After her sister convinced their mother to enroll her in gymnastics classes at the age of six, Douglas began practicing gymnastics. At the age of eight, she became Virginia’s all-around gymnastics champion with the level 4 title in the 2004 state championships.

Retired:

Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney, and Aly Raisman, all former Team USA teammates who have now retired from competition, are among the hundreds of gymnasts said to have been abused by Nassar.

2021:

At the London Olympics in 2012, she won the all-around gold medal at the young age of 16 as a rising star of the women’s gymnastics team. Olympic gold medals in the all-around and the team competitions were the first for a U.S. gymnast. Gabby Douglas was named Female Athlete of the Year by the Associated Press in 2010.

There’s more for Gabby than what she’s accomplished so far. She became the first African American gymnast to win an Olympic all-around gold four years later when she won her third U.S. team gold in Rio.

Husband:

U.S. Olympic Team athlete Jonathan Owens St. Louis One special fan will be in the crowd as the women’s gymnastics team kicks off their first day of competition on Friday. Jonathan Owens, a Texans player and a St. Louis native, came home to cheer on Biles.