Jesse Lingard Net Worth 2021 – Biography, Age, Height, Wife

Net Worth: $15 Million Name: Jesse Lingard Known As: Soccer Player Birth Date: Tuesday, December 15, 1992 Birthplace: Warrington Height: 5 Feet 9 Inch Current Age: 25 years old Birthsign: Sagittarius

The net worth of Jesse Lingard, an English soccer player, is around $15 million.

Jesse Lingard is a professional soccer player from England who has a net worth of $8 million. Jesse Lingard was born in December 1992 in Warrington, England. During his youth career, he played for Penketh United and Manchester United.

Since joining Manchester United’s senior team in 2011, Lingard has scored five goals in 51 games. From 2012 to 2013, he was loaned out to Leicester City, Birmingham City, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Derby County. In addition to representing England at the under-17 level, Lingard also competed at the under-21 level and at the senior level.

The Manchester United contract with Lingard has a term of four years. During the 2010-11 season, he also won the FA Youth Cup with Manchester United.

Life Career:

The 15th of December 1992 was the birthdate of Jesse Lingard in Warrington, England. Jesse Ellis Lingard is his birth name and he is a Sagittarius by birth sign. As far as nationality is concerned, Lingard is an English citizen of Caucasian ethnicity. During his sophomore year, he enrolled in William Beaumont Community High School.

Having been introduced to football at a very young age, he began playing for Penketh United. His first association with Manchester United was in the academy when he was just seven years old. The Manchester United team he was a member of won the “2010-11 FA Youth Cup”.

Net Worth:

It is estimated that Jesse Lingard has a net worth of around $15 million as of 2017. The footballer earned his wealth through a professional career that spanned many years. Among the clubs he has played for are Leicester City, Birmingham City, and Derby County.

Right now, he earns £75,000 a week at Manchester United, after earning just £25,000 a week until last year. Aside from his earnings from endorsement deals, he earns around £4 million a year. Adidas signed him to a major endorsement contract in 2016.

The current owner of several luxurious cars is Jesse Lingard. As a result of the extended contract he has with Manchester United, he has made a great deal of money. A Bentley GT car worth £200,000 has been purchased by him. He also owns a Range Rover Sports SVR worth £120,000, a Mercedes C63S AMG worth £80,000, and a Range Rover Sports V8, worth £96,000.

National Career:

His country, England, has sent him to both senior and junior levels. During his time with the England U-17 national team, he played three matches. The first time he played for the England U-21 team was against Scotland U-21 on 13th August 2013.

In October 2016, he also made his international debut for the England team, where he was part of a 2-0 victory against Malta in the World Cup qualifier. He has so far played eight times for his national team, but has not scored a goal.