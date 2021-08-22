Julio Cesar Chavez Net Worth 2021 – Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Kids, Bio-Wiki

Byadmin
Julio Cesar Chavez Net Worth
Net worth $10 million
Full Name Julio César Chávez González
Gender Male
Age 59
Date Of Birth 12 July 1962
Nationality: Mexican
Height: 1.71 m
Weight: 67 kg
Sexual Orientation: Straight
Marital Status: Married
Wife/Spouse (Name): Myriam ‘Escobar’ Chavez m. 2014
Children: Yes (Julio César Chávez Jr., Nicole Chávez, Omar Chávez)
Profession: Professional boxer
Last Updated: August 2021

Julio Cesar Chavez Biography

Julio Cesar Chavez has a net worth of $10 million. He is a former professional boxer from Mexico. In July 1962, Julio Cesar Chavez was born in Obregon, Sonora. Besides being the greatest Mexican boxer of all time, Chavez is also considered one of the best boxers of all time.

In three different weight divisions, he won six world championships. During his career, Chavez accumulated 25 years of experience. From 1984 to 1994, he held the WBC Super Featherweight title, the WBA Lightweight title, the WBC Lightweight title, the IBF Light Welterweight title, and the WBC Light Welterweight title. The 37 title fights, 31 title wins, and 27 successful title defenses of Julio Cesar Chavez made him the record holder in these categories.

In the history of boxing, only one person has been undefeated for 13 years. Frankie Randall’s first loss came against him when he had a 89-0 record. As a result of Chavez’s boxing match against Greg Haugen, over 132,000 people attended. ESPN ranks Chavez #24 on its list of the 50 Greatest Boxers of All Time. In 2011, he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. WBC Middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. is his son.

Related Posts:

Similar Posts

SUSI KENTIKIAN NET WORTH

SUSI KENTIKIAN NET WORTH

Byadmin

Susi Kentikian is an Armenian-German former professional boxer who took part in competitions from 2005 to 2016. How rich is Susi Kentikian? Female boxer. Born on September 11, 1987, in Yerevan, Armenia. Susi Kentikian’s fortune is estimated at around 1.5 million euros.  She was born in Yerevan, Armenian SSR, but left the country with her family at the…

Farid Bang Net Worth

Farid Bang Net Worth

Byadmin

Table of Contents Farid Bang Net Worth Full DetailEarly lifeCareerCareer highlightsFamous quotesAmazing facts Farid Bang Net Worth Full Detail Short introduction Farid Bang, whose real name is Farid Hamed El Abdellaoui, is a German rapper with Spanish and Arabic roots. His music belongs to the gangsta rap style. Farid lives in Düsseldorf and has been…

Marc Gebauer Networth

Marc Gebauer Networth

Byadmin

Brief introduction The successful influencer and Youtuber Marc Gebauer is known in the public primarily for his always chic clothes, his broad smile and the effective presentation of high-quality luxury items such as watches. Gebauer, who was born in Aachen, will be 33 this year and can now look back on a varied and equally…

Venus Williams Net Worth

Venus Williams Net Worth

Byadmin

Table of Contents Introduction Of Venus WilliamsEarly LifeCareerHighlights1. Age is Only a Mindset2. Never give up3. Focus is KeySummary Introduction Of Venus Williams Venus Williams’ net worth is estimated to be approximately $95 million as of 2021. Tennis player Venus Williams represents the United States in the world rankings No. 53 Among WTA singles players….

Herşeyin Hayırlısını İstemek İçin Dua (Etkili Dualar)

Herşeyin Hayırlısını İstemek İçin Dua (Etkili Dualar)

Byadmin

Herşeyin hayırlısını istemek için dua okuyarak o işin hayırlısı ile olmasına sebep oluruz. Hayatınızda bir işe başlayacağınız zaman bile bu duayı okuyabilirsiniz. Evlilik yapmak istediğinizde, yolculuk yapmak istediğinizde, aklınıza gelecek her yerde okuyabileceğiniz bir duadır. Bu duayı okumak için öncelikle abdest almalısınız ve sizi rahatsız etmeyecekleri bir odaya girip bu duayı okumalısınız. Duanın okuma sınırı…