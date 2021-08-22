3.5k SHARES Share Tweet

Net worth $10 million Full Name Julio César Chávez González Gender Male Age 59 Date Of Birth 12 July 1962 Nationality: Mexican Height: 1.71 m Weight: 67 kg Sexual Orientation: Straight Marital Status: Married Wife/Spouse (Name): Myriam ‘Escobar’ Chavez m. 2014 Children: Yes (Julio César Chávez Jr., Nicole Chávez, Omar Chávez) Profession: Professional boxer Last Updated: August 2021

Julio Cesar Chavez Biography

Julio Cesar Chavez has a net worth of $10 million. He is a former professional boxer from Mexico. In July 1962, Julio Cesar Chavez was born in Obregon, Sonora. Besides being the greatest Mexican boxer of all time, Chavez is also considered one of the best boxers of all time.

In three different weight divisions, he won six world championships. During his career, Chavez accumulated 25 years of experience. From 1984 to 1994, he held the WBC Super Featherweight title, the WBA Lightweight title, the WBC Lightweight title, the IBF Light Welterweight title, and the WBC Light Welterweight title. The 37 title fights, 31 title wins, and 27 successful title defenses of Julio Cesar Chavez made him the record holder in these categories.

In the history of boxing, only one person has been undefeated for 13 years. Frankie Randall’s first loss came against him when he had a 89-0 record. As a result of Chavez’s boxing match against Greg Haugen, over 132,000 people attended. ESPN ranks Chavez #24 on its list of the 50 Greatest Boxers of All Time. In 2011, he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. WBC Middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. is his son.