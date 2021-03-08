[आवेदन प्रक्रिया] Interest Waiver Scheme Uttar Pradesh 2021 | Byaaj Mafi Yojana UP

Interest Waiver Scheme Uttar Pradesh 2021, Application, Interest Waiver, Basic Dues, Last Date, Eligibility, VAT, Helpdesk, List [Byaaj Mafi Yojana UP 2021] (Application, form, procedure, tax, last date, eligibility, interest waiver scheme, list, VAT, comtax.up.nic.in, toll free number)

Due to the pandemic spreading in our country, the general public has faced trouble everywhere. Small traders are also involved in this. Especially the tax payer who is the income tax. To work out their problems, the Uttar Pradesh state government has started a scheme in collaboration with the department concerned. Which is called the Interest Waiver Scheme. Under this scheme, the traders of Uttar Pradesh are being given exemption on interest on income tax. You can understand this plan in detail by reading this article till the end.

Launched Details of Interest Pardon Scheme

Name of scheme Interest waiver scheme State Uttar Pradesh Start of plan March 2021 Launched By the state government of uttar pradesh Plan supervision Commercial Taxes Department End of plan June 2021 Beneficiary State trader Official website Click toll free number Is 18001805223

Features of Interest Waiver Scheme

Purpose of the scheme: – The government of Uttar Pradesh has started this scheme to provide relief to traders.

Interest Waiver

Under this scheme started by the Uttar Pradesh state government, if a businessman deposits the entire amount of the original outstanding amount of up to Rs 10 lakh, then he will get 100% ie 100% interest and penalty exemption.

With this, 90 percent interest rebate will be given to the merchants who deposit the entire outstanding amount of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

Apart from this, interest rebate of up to 50 percent will be provided to the traders who deposit the entire outstanding amount of 1 crore to 5 crore.

And if such traders whose original outstanding amount is above Rs 5 crore and they deposit it in full on time, then they will get an interest rebate of up to 10 percent.

Eligibility criteria for interest waiver scheme Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh resident: – The residents of Uttar Pradesh have been given the right to get the benefit of this scheme.

Under this scheme, benefits are being provided to small traders of the state of Uttar Pradesh. Income tax payer: – Only those merchants who are income tax payers are the beneficiaries under this scheme.

Interest waiver scheme uttar pradesh Application Process

First of all, the commercial tax department of the state of Uttar Pradesh to apply to the beneficiary in this scheme Official website will go on.

will go on. After reaching here, you will see a link to the name of this scheme below, you have to click on it.

After this, a new page will open on your screen. Here you will get some options, among them you will have to select the merchant option.

Then if you are already registered in this website, then you will have to enter your registration number here and if not, you will have to enter your mobile number by clicking on ‘Unregistered’.

After this, you will have to fill in whatever information related to your business and will have to save it. Along with this, the information about the challan of the deposited amount will also have to be given and the final save button will have to be clicked.

After saving all the information, it will be verified by the officials concerned.

If everything is correct, you will be issued a ‘No Deuce Certificate’ within the next 30 days. But if there is any mistake in it, then 3 days time will also be given by the concerned department to rectify it.

Note :- In case of any problem related to this scheme, traders can take help of the helpdesk, which has been made available at every location locally by the department concerned to assist the traders.

general question

Q: What is the Interest Waiver Scheme? Years: This is a scheme introduced to provide exemption on interest and penalty on timely deposit of principal dues to traders. Q: For whom is the Interest Waiver Scheme launched? Years: For small traders of the state of Uttar Pradesh. Q: What is the limit of principal dues in the Interest Waiver Scheme? Years: For this, different criterias have been prescribed, which range from Rs. 10 lakh to above Rs. 5 crore. Why: What is the rate of interest rebate offered in the Interest Waiver Scheme? Years: Interest rebate is being given from 10 to 100 percent, which is different for the limit of different principal dues. Why: How long will the interest waiver scheme remain in force? Years: It has been implemented for 3 months.

