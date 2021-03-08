[आवेदन प्रक्रिया] Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Summer Internship 2021

[आवेदन प्रक्रिया] Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Summer Internship 2020 – Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Summer Internship Online Registration in Hindi @ sbsi.mygov.in

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is one of the new schemes run by the ruling government of the country. To encourage the students and other participants, the Central Government has started a Swachh Bharat Summer Internship. Under this internship, every student will have to choose a village and work there for proper sanitation. Recently, the Central Ministry has invited applications for this internship.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was launched in 2014. While the Summer Internship was launched in the first week of April. The internship will start from the first day of May, which will run till the last day of July.

an objective : The Ministry of Human Resources has started this campaign to encourage and encourage college students to participate in this cleanliness mission. With this beginning, the villagers will be able to understand the importance of cleanliness and cleanliness.

an internship : Under this beginning, students will be allotted villages. Each village will be allotted to a group of students. They will visit the village and help villagers clean their houses.

Internship period : This will be a 100-hour project. All students will be given a total of 100 hours to finish the project. The internship will start from May 1 and end on July 31.

Portal : The official portal will be launched on 25 April 2018. Online applications for internships will start from April 25 through the portal. Colleges, universities and higher educational institutions at the national and state level will also help students get registered.

Participant : Higher educational institutions such as colleges, universities and state and national level institutions will be eligible to participate in this internship. This will be done during summer vacation.

Credit score :It will be elective or optional under CBSS. Every student gets 2 academic scores in the optional paper on this project according to their education.

Implementation

A trainer will be appointed on every trainee. Every intern will be trained by a trainer to execute an internship. The students selected for the internship will have to submit the application for the internship project within 15 days. After the completion of the internship, only the government and higher education departments will supervise the project done by the students. On completion of the project, certificates will be given to them by the government according to their performance.

Villages located in remote areas will benefit greatly from this internship. This will increase the hygiene habit, change in behavior in normal life and other awareness camps.

