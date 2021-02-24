[आवेदन] Super 100 Scheme Haryana 2021 | Haryana Super 100 Scheme in hindi

Super 100 Scheme Haryana 2021[प्रवेश परीक्षा फॉर्म, पंजीयन, ऑनलाइन आवेदन, लास्ट डेट] Supar 100 Yojana Haryana in Hindi [Free Coaching] [Online Application Form, Download, Exam Center List, Admit Card, Exam Last date, syllabus]

Haryana government is going to launch Super 100 scheme for merit students in Haryana. Now, if merit students in Haryana want to give JEE or NEET exam then free coaching facility will be available for them. In this scheme, boarding facility will also be provided to students. Under this scheme, the students of government schools can avail benefits, in this only 225 students of the state will be given the benefit by selecting them and at the same time the entrance exam will be held for selection.

Haryana Super 100 Yojana

Scheme name Super 100 Announced by Manohar Lal Khattar, Government of Haryana Will be launched and supervised By Haryana government Beneficiary Students of government school merit Number of students benefited 225 students Fees Free coaching training program Exam date 23-24 August Application start 13 August Last date of application 20 August Budget 1 crore

What is the super 100 plan?

The Haryana government has launched the Super 100 scheme to impart good and higher education to the students of the state. Students selected under the scheme will continue to get free coaching and further higher education for two years.

Super 100 Exam Application Last Date –

Haryana Government has issued a new guideline, stating that all eligible students for the new session 2020-22 examination can apply online from 13 August to 20 August and register their names.

Super 100 Online Exam Date –

Although the government used to get this exam in writing every year, but this year due to Corona Mahakari, it is not appropriate that this exam can be done as before, so the government has announced the online entrance exam adopting the new technic. The online examination will be held on 23 and 24 August.

Benefits of Super 100 Plan –

Students of Haryana state will be able to get coaching for higher education like medical and engineering for free by the government. They will not have to pay any fee for this.

The government will select 50-50 children from each district through an entrance examination. These children will be given further facility.

Along with free coaching of NEET and JEE, children will also be given free facility to live and eat. So that children of other cities and villages can also go and study in a good place and they have no problem in living.

In this, free boarding and lodging facility will also be provided to the students. In this, it will be ensured that the students can stay in the school they have been allotted and get a good training from here and prepare themselves for the next step.

Apart from this, free traffic facility will also be made available to students, under which they will be able to travel 3 times a month.

The Haryana government will run many such programs throughout the year so that children and their parents can know about this scheme.

Super 100 Plan Eligibility:

In this scheme, only the students of Haryana can take benefit who have passed their 10th (10th) examination with more than 80 percent marks.

The most important part of this plan is that both boys and girls will be provided equal opportunities in this, all of them will be selected on the basis of entrance exam.

Only government school children can apply in it.

Those children who are studying after studying science subjects in class 11, they can apply under this scheme.

Super 100 Plan Selection Process –

The state government has made experts of good and reputed mathematics and science of all the districts of Haryana as nodal officers under the scheme, so that they can look after the scheme and provide information to the children.

It will be the job of the nodal officers to contact all the students of their area who are fast in reading, and who have brought the percentage above 80 in their last exam.

It will be the responsibility of the Nodal Officer to interact with every qualified student and guide them, give them complete information about the exam, help in their registration and further help in online exam as well.

Where the students have to give the exam, the nodal officer will also be responsible for sending the examination center.

Implementation Detail:

Entrance exam: In this scheme, the beneficiaries will be selected by the entrance exam. 225 students will be selected through this entrance exam and these students will be able to take advantage of Super 100 scheme.

Training details: After the selection process, these students will be given coaching for the preparation of JEE and NEET. This coaching will be given to the students for 2 years and this program will be available for the students absolutely free.

School details: Out of the selected 225 students, 125 will be admitted to the government school of Rewari and from here they will also be given training for Gyaravi and Twelfth. Apart from this, the remaining 100 students will be admitted to the school in Karnal.

How to apply for Haryana Super 100 Scheme online

The government has released an online Google form for the Super 100 scheme, you can apply here. Haryana Super 100 Form You can apply by going to the link, here you will be asked for the sari personal information, which you fill up and submit the form correctly

Through this scheme, the Haryana government is trying to give the best education to the talented students of the state by selecting them and at the same time, they are also taking care that the lack of money does not come in the way of the future of the students.

Super 100 plan download admit card –

Examinee this Link You can download the admit card of Haryana Super 100 Yojana by going to

general question –

Q: When will online registration start for admission to Super 100 scheme? Ans: 13 August Q: What is the Haryana Super 100 Yojana helpline number? Year: 0172 – 2560246 Q: Where to apply for admission in Haryana Super 100 scheme? Answer: http://www.schooleducationharyana.gov.in/ Q: Where to contact for Haryana Super 100 Yojana? Year: Email ID – [email protected] Q: When is the entrance test of Haryana Super 100 Yojana? Answer: 23 and 24 August

