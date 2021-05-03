क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

What will happen if the body’s defense system fails to protect us from various diseases and germs? Well, this would certainly not be a desirable scenario. The body grows and develops due to its various components that protect and nourish it. Immunity plays a very important role in protecting the natural processes and organs necessary for proper functioning of the body.

It improves the body’s ability to fight and defend against the risks of disease and dysfunction. And thus, it is very important for us to build and promote our immunity for better and smooth functioning of the body. But it is equally important for us to know when the immune system does not function properly and what about autoimmune diseases. Here you will need all the information. Just look.

What are autoimmune diseases?

Auto-immune diseases occur when your immune system starts attacking itself. Typically, your immune system knows the difference between foreign invading particles and your body’s cells, and in the case of an attack, the system protects the body only with the help of those body cells, but in one case, the system does not differentiate. Can interrupt between the invaders and the hosts and thus the whole functioning.

In fact, in the case of autoimmune diseases, the system itself releases auto-antibodies that damage the healthy cells of our body. Disease conditions can vary and it helps to determine the severity of your condition, there are 14 common types of auto-immune diseases. Read on to find them.

Types of auto-immune diseases

Psoriasis

Type 1 diabetes (Vegetable diabetic patients should avoid)

Rheumatoid arthritis

Addison’s disease

Multiple sclerosis

pernicious anemia

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis

myasthenia gravis

Autoimmune vasculitis

Systemic lupus erythematosus

Stomach ache

Celiac disease

Graves disease

Sjogren’s syndrome

Which they like more to develop

More and more studies and research are being done around the world that develop auto immune diseases, how they can be treated, and everything about them. And there is not enough information to come to the conclusion that a person can easily get auto immune disease but an analysis has been done which shows that auto immune disease is related to various factors like genetics, diet, infection and chemicals and microbes. Are in contact with. All this can inevitably increase susceptibility to these diseases and thus you should work on your diet and lead a healthy lifestyle.



What can be done?

Auto immune diseases develop over time and cause hair loss (kalonji oil for hair loss), soreness and pain in hands and feet, rashes, skin infections, trouble concentrating, fatigue, muscle aches, etc. Symptoms show and these symptoms may recur. To stay longer and longer, you should then get autoimmune diseases checked and consult a doctor.

Specialists including Rheumatologists, Endocrinologists, Gastroenterologists, Dermatologists etc. can help you to overcome these conditions after following the proper course of medicine. At the beginning of treatment, you may have to undergo an antinuclear antibody test to get to the root cause of your problems.

Therefore, be alert and alert and if your body is giving you signs that indicate something is wrong, then you should definitely take time and see a doctor immediately.