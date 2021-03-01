[पंजीकरण] Chief Minister Knowledge Promotion Scheme Chhattisgarh 2021 | Gyan Protsahan Yojana List | ReaderMaster

Mukhyamantri Gyan Protsahan Yojana CG 2021 | Chief Minister Knowledge Promotion Scheme Online Application Form | Gyan Protsahan Yojana Registration & Beneficiary List

The scheme has been started to try to increase the literacy rate of Scheduled Caste / Tribe students of the state. In fact, despite the ability of students of SC and ST category of the state, due to the weak economic condition, no effort is made to study for higher education. Therefore, the meritorious students selected under the scheme will be given incentive amount of Rs 15,000 at a time and as a certificate award by the state government as a certificate award.

Under this scheme, this incentive will be provided to the students every year. Mukhyamantri Gyan Protsahan Yojana The students who will get at least 60% marks in the tenth and twelfth board examinations. Those students can take advantage of this scheme. For this, Chhattisgarh scholarship portal schoolscholarship.cg.nic.in has been created. Mukhyamantri Gyan Protsahan Yojana Chhattisgarh Online Registration | MGPY List | See the complete information of Chhattisgarh Knowledge Incentive Scheme application form in the section below.

Information about Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Gyan Protsahan Yojana

Chhattisgarh Mukhyamantri Gyan Protsahan Yojana Details – Every year, under the Knowledge Incentive Scheme, Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will get prizes for students who have secured at least first class (60%) marks in the 10th and 12th board exams. Every year, on the occasion of State Foundation Day on November 1, students who get a place in the merit list are given incentive prize money. The scheme is being operated in the state since 2007-08. It covers 700 Scheduled Tribe (SC) class students and 300 Scheduled Caste (ST) students every year.

The state government wants to increase interest in students towards education. Under this scheme, a list of selected students will be released in 2021-22 session. All students appearing in the beneficiary list will be given incentives. Students selected under this scheme will be deposited in Rs 15,000 bank accounts. These are provided through DBT.

The government will give a total of Rs 12 crore incentive amount across the state under this scheme. Scholarships up to a total of Rs.3 crore 60 lakh will be given to the selected scheduled caste students. At the same time, the selected students of Scheduled Tribes will get a total of 8 crore 40 lakhs. The amount received under the knowledge promotion scheme can be used by the student in his higher education. This will greatly benefit poor meritorious students and there will be no problem due to financial constraints in their studies.

Eligibility conditions for Chief Minister Gyan Protsahan Yojana Chhattisgarh

Eligibility Conditions of Chief Minister Knowledge Promotion Scheme Chhattisgarh – To avail the knowledge incentive scheme of Chhattisgarh Government, it is necessary to have the following eligibility criteria.

The benefit of this scheme will be given only to the native students of Chhattisgarh.

This scheme is for the students of 10th and 12th.

The benefit of the scheme will be available only to students belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and backward classes.

For the benefit of Jnana Protsahan Yojana, the student will need at least 60% marks.

Under this scheme, only students falling in Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CBSE and ICSE Board are eligible.

The Gyan Protsahan Scheme does not contain any criteria related to parental income.

Students who take admission in class 11 or college will be eligible.

List of documents required for knowledge promotion scheme Chhattisgarh

Documents required for Knowledge Protection Scheme CG – The following is the list of documents required for the benefit of the scheme.

caste certificate Latest photo of applicant Permanent residence certificate Tenth / 12th grade marklist Aadhar card Bank account passbook copy

Chief Minister Knowledge Promotion Scheme Chhattisgarh 2021 Registration Form

CM Gyan Protsahan Yojana Chhattisgarh 2020 Online Application / Registration Form – To apply / register under the scheme, read the information given below carefully:

To apply for Gyan Protsahan Yojana, first of all you should visit its official website https://schoolscholarship.cg.nic.in/ will go on. Click on the link below to go to the CG Scholarship Portal.

official website: Gyan Protsahan Yojana CG Scholarship Portal

After clicking on the link, its home page will open in front of you. Where you “Application Form” Let’s click on the option. As shown in the image below:

By clicking here, a form will open in front of you. Which you can download.

Or click on the link below to download the application form PDF Direct.

download: Gyan Samridhi Yojana CG Application Form PDF

After this, you fill this form carefully.

After filling the form, you have to submit it to the District Education Officer’s office within the stipulated time frame.

Chhattisgarh Knowledge Incentive Scheme List 2020-21 (Beneficiary List)

Chhattisgarh Knowledge Incentive Scheme List – To see the beneficiary list of the scheme, you click on the link below:

Check: CG-Board-Class-10th-to-12th-Student-List download: ICSE-Board-Class-10th-to-12th-Student-List

CM Knowledge Incentive Scheme Chhattisgarh Helpline Number

CM Gyan Protsahan Yojana Chhattisgarh Helpline Number – The helpline number has also been issued by the department for your assistance. This helpline number is toll-free, you can call this number at no charge.

Mukhyamantri Gyan Protsahan Yojana Chhattisgarh 2021 List