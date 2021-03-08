[फॉर्म] Shubh Shakti Yojana Rajasthan | Shubh Shakti Yojana Rajasthan in Hindi

Shubh Shakti Yojana Rajasthan (S)Hub Shakti Yojana in Hindi in Rajasthan) Download online application form for girls, check status, labor card

The Rajasthan government keeps bringing schemes for the welfare of the poor of its state every day. Sometime ago, the workers card scheme was started for the workers of Rajasthan, under which all the workers were registered. Now the state government has decided to start a new scheme for the daughters of those registered laborers. Under this, they will be provided financial assistance and along with this their interests will be protected. So that they do not face any kind of problem in their future regarding education or their marriage.

Plan launch information (Launched description)

No. M (S. No.) Scheme Information Points Scheme Information 1. Scheme Name Shubh Shakti Yojana Rajasthan 2. Scheme Launched In 1 January 2016 3. Scheme Started By By Rajasthan government ४. Beneficiaries of the scheme Labor family daughters 5. Related Department Rajasthan Labor Department ६. Financial Assistance Amount 55,000 rupees … Official Website http://bocw.labour.rajasthan.gov.in/ … Free Helpline No. 1800-1800-999

Plan Features (Shubh shakti yojana features)

Empowerment of daughters of laborers: – The objective of the state government to start this scheme is that economic development of the daughters of laborers should be done, so that their future is secure and they can become self-reliant and empowered.

financial help :- The state government will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 55,000 to the beneficiaries of this scheme, ie, for the development of daughters of laborers.

Use of given amount: – The amount given under this scheme can be used by unmarried girls for their education or business training as per their wish, for starting self-occupation, for skill training and for their own marriage.

Verification of registered workers: – The registered workers will be verified before providing incentives under this scheme. This will be confirmed by the Tehsildar, Secondary School Professor, Development Officer and some prominent officials of the state.

Deadline to apply:– The time limit for applying in this scheme has been fixed. The application for this can be made after the completion of 1 year of the date of registration, in the period of 6 months after the daughter turns 18, in the period of 6 months after the commencement of the scheme or before the marriage of the girl.

Qualification for the scheme (SHub Shakti Yojana Eligibility Criteria)

In order to take advantage of this scheme launched by the Labor Department of Rajasthan, it is necessary for the workers to meet the following qualifications.

Residential qualification: – It is mandatory for the applicant to be a part of this scheme to be a resident of Rajasthan. Only then can they take advantage of it.

Registered Worker: – In this scheme, the mother or father or both of the beneficiary girls must be registered as a construction worker for a minimum of 1 year or for 90 days. This will be confirmed, after which they will be provided incentive money.

Beneficiary Age: – The beneficiary daughters of the laborers applying for this scheme must be 18 years of age, and should not have been married as well. Only then they will be eligible for it.

Beneficiary Education: – In order to receive the amount given in the scheme, the beneficiary daughters of the applicant are required to complete at least their secondary education.

Bank Account: – Beneficiary daughters of registered workers are required to have a bank account in their own name. As the financial assistance given will be transferred to the bank account.

Toilets: – In today’s time it is very important to have toilets in every house, so only those people who have toilets in their house will be able to apply under this scheme.

For 2 daughters only: – Even if a laborer has more than 2 daughters, only two of his daughters will be considered capable of receiving benefits under this scheme.

Documents required to apply (Shubh Shakti Yojana Required Documents)

Bank Account Passbook: – The amount to be provided to the daughters of the workers will be given through the bank account, so the beneficiary will have to submit a copy of the passbook of their bank account along with the application form.

Age certificate: – The beneficiaries of this scheme are only girls of labor family of 18 years of age, so it is necessary to provide proof of their age for this.

Eighth Grade Marks: – In the scheme, it is mandatory for the beneficiary to pass at least in the secondary class, so the applicant will also have to submit their eighth grade marklist.

registration card :- Only daughters of registered laborers can benefit under this scheme, so workers are required to submit proof of their registration i.e. registration card copy.

Bhamashah Family Card: – Permission has been granted to apply for only 2 daughters in this scheme. Therefore, with the form, the applicant will also have to attach a copy of his Bhamashah family card to give information about his family.

Aadhar card :- In any application form, the Aadhaar number is an identification of the applicant. As a document of identity, the applicant is required to submit a copy of his Aadhaar card.

caste certificate : – This scheme is for low caste people. Due to this, the applicants of the scheme are also required to provide proof of their caste.

Resident of Rajasthan: – The most important scheme is for the residents of Rajasthan, so it is very important to give them their residential proof.

Application form for the scheme (SHub Shakti Yojana Application Form)

To be a part of this scheme, the application form can be obtained both online and offline. You can avail the application form of both the types by joining the scheme. To get the online form of this scheme, you will have to visit its official website. And if you want to get the offline application form, then for this you have to go to the office of local labor department and get the application form.

Process of application in the scheme (SHub power planning application process)

The first applicant to apply for this scheme is its official website http://bocw.labour.rajasthan.gov.in/ Click

After visiting its official website, the applicant will have to select the option of application form of ‘Shubh Shakti Yojana’. From where they will reach its application form.

Carefully fill all the information asked in it, and attach all the necessary documents with it. After all this is complete, you should submit it to the office of the local labor department.

In this way the process of its application is completed. After the application is completed, it is checked by the officials. If everything is organized, then their incentive amount will be distributed to the applicants.

By benefiting the daughters of laborers, their education, their future and their married life will be safe. Also, if she wants to do something for herself by becoming self-reliant, then she will also get help through this scheme. This is an important step taken by the state government to reduce labor woes.

Other Articles –