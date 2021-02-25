[फॉर्म] Uttar Pradesh Kanya Sumangala Yojana 2021: Kanya Sumangala Yojana, online application | Readermaster

Apply UP Kanya Sumangala Yojana online. Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Scheme Application Status | Eligibility and helpline number for Kanya Sumangala Yojana Uttar Pradesh Kanya Sumangala Online Form PDF

Dear friends, today we will give you “Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Scheme 2021” Will give information about As you may be aware, the government of Uttar Pradesh state has made many plans for the overall development. Under this, it was decided to start the Kanya Sumangala Yojana on 8 February 2019 keeping in mind the interests of daughters. Under this scheme, financial assistance will be provided by the state government from the time of birth of the daughter till her marriage. Kanya Sumangala Yojana was launched on 23 August 2019 by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji. All interested candidates can apply for UP Kanya Sumangala Yojana online by visiting the official website @ mksy.up.gov.in.

This scheme has been started for the daughters of Uttar Pradesh. The main objective of this scheme is to make the daughters self-reliant. He should not be a burden to the house and he can improve his future by growing up. The total budget of this scheme is 1200 crores. Under the Yogi Kanya Sumangala Yojana, the Uttar Pradesh government will open a bank account in the name of all girls born in the state. It will then deposit an amount at regular intervals. if you UP Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Scheme If you want to know about eligibility conditions, required documents list, online application / registration process etc., then read this article carefully till the end.

What is Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana 2021?

Uttar Pradesh Kanya Sumangala Yojana For the successful implementation of the UP government, the UP government has released Rs 1,200 crore. Incentives will be provided to the beneficiaries through Direct Bank Transfer Methods (DBT). Under Kanya Sumangla Yojna, daughters are in different stages of age when they need money to move forward. Then the state government will provide financial help, in this way the government has decided from the 6th phase of birth to her marriage.

The UP government will provide financial help in the following stages from birth to daughter’s marriage.

First of all, a certain amount will be given at the time of the birth of the girl child. Financial assistance will be provided at the time of vaccination. Financial assistance will be given at the time of admission in the first class. Financial assistance will be given at the time of admission in the sixth. Financial assistance will be given at the time of admission in class IX. Financial assistance will be given at the time of graduate admission. Financial help will be given at the time of marriage.

Under the Kanya Sumangala scheme, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved the process of online application, if the interested beneficiaries of the state want to register for their daughter under this scheme then they can visit the official website of the scheme mksy.up.gov.in Can apply online. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana Under this, the total amount of Rs 15,000 given by the government will be directly transferred to the beneficiary’s bank account. Therefore, it is mandatory for the applicant to have his own bank account, this money will be directly transferred to the beneficiary’s bank account through PFMS. If your Kanya Sumangala scheme money has not come yet, then contact your nearest Women Welfare Department or go to the official website of MKSY. In this way, you can get information about the amount that will come under the scheme.

Funds to be provided under Kanya Sumangala Scheme

Kanya Sumangala Scheme Financial Assistance Details – The amount given under Sumangala scheme is as follows.

The first installment will be given by the Government of Uttar Pradesh at the time of the birth of the girl child.

The second installment will be given for vaccination of the girl child.

3,000 will be given on arrival in class 6.

When the daughter arrives in class 8, she will get Rs 5,000.

After this, if you reach class 10, you will get Rs 7,000.

If you reach class 12, you will get Rs 8,000.

Under Kanya Sumangla Yojana, when the daughter turns 21, then the daughter will be given 2 lakh rupees.

Pay attention In these steps, Uttar Pradesh government will deposit the money in the name of the girl in her bank account only. Finally, after 18 years, after graduation, this amount will be given to the girl at the time of marriage. Read also: Uttar Pradesh Wedding Grant Scheme 2021 Application Form

Key facts of Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme

Under the Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana, the entire expenditure of Rs. 15,000 from the birth of a girl child to the education will be provided by the government as financial assistance. Kanya Sumangala Yojana (MKSY) Under this, the annual income of the girl’s family is compulsory to be 3 lakhs or less. The total budget of this scheme has been kept by the state government at Rs 1200 crore. If a family of Uttar Pradesh has adopted an orphan girl, maximum 2 girls will be the beneficiary of this scheme, including the biological children of the family and the girls adopted in various forms.

Eligibility Terms and Conditions for Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana

Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme for eligibility conditions – The following eligibility criteria are required to apply / register under Kanya Sumangala Scheme.

The beneficiary of this scheme will be Girl Child only.

The girl must be a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

The beneficiary family should have a maximum of two children.

Girl child should have a birth certificate.

The annual income of the beneficiary’s family should be 3 lakhs or less.

In case of twins, both the twins will get equal benefits.

Documents required for Yogi Kanya Sumangala Scheme

Documents required for Yogi Kanya Sumangala Yojana – Documents required for application are as follows.

Basic address proof Aadhar card Birth certificate income certificate Bank account details Latest combined photo of applicant and girl Parent ID Domicile Certificate

UP Kanya Sumangala Yojana 2021 Application Form PDF

UP Kanya Sumangala Yojana Online Application Form – To apply for the scheme, first of all you have to download the prescribed application form. Click the link below to download the MKSY form.

download: Kanya Sumangala Scheme Form PDF

After this, you will also have to download its affidavit, which you can do from the link below.

Affidavit: UP Kanya Sumangala Yojana Affidavit PDF

Now you have to fill these two i.e. application form and affidavit carefully.

Then attach the necessary documents and submit this form to the office of Block Development Officer / SDM / District Probation Officer / Deputy Chief Probation Officer.

After this, the filled applications will be sent to the District Promotion Officer (DPO) by the concerned officer. The DPO will feed all the information online. In this way you can also apply for the scheme offline.

Kanya Sumangala Yojana 2021 online application process

Family of Uttar Pradesh to their daughter Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana (MKSY 2021) If you want to apply / register to provide benefits under the scheme, then you can avail the scheme by applying online as given below.

First official website of Kanya Sumangala Yojana https://mksy.up.gov.in/ will go on. On the web homepage “Citizen Service Portal” The option of will appear. By clicking on this option, a webpage will open in front of you, here you will have to register online. Before registering, you will see the rules below which you have to click “I agree”. Then you have to fill all the information asked in the registration form like – name, address, mobile number, parents’ Aadhaar number, etc. and after that verify by entering OTP. Your registration will be completed after entering the correct OTP. After which, you will get the User ID & Password. Now with the help of this user ID and password in MKSY portal log in Have to do. After which, you will get the Kanya Sumangala Scheme application form. You have to fill this form correctly and upload all the necessary documents and then click on the “Submit” button at the end. This way you Kanya Sumangala Scheme Under can fill the online application form for your daughter.

Kanya Sumangala Scheme Status Check

You have to see the status of Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana official website will go on. On the web homepage “application status” Click on the option. After this, enter your ‘Application / Registration Number’ in the box provided. Finally click on the ‘Search’ button to see the Kanya Sumangala scheme status. In this way you will be able to see how long the money will come for the Kanya Sumangala scheme.

Kanya Sumangala Yojana Helpline Number

If you Kanya Sumangala Yojana Online Form PDF If filled in, you can check the status of your application through the process given above. If you are still facing any problem then contact us at the address given below.

Directorate of Welfare of Women, Government of Uttar Pradesh

8th Floor Jawahar Bhawan, Ashok Marg, Lucknow – 1 (UP)

Helpline Number: Not Available

Women’s Welfare Department Contact Number: Click here

Dear readers, hope you have liked the information given by us, "Uttar Pradesh Kanya Sumangala Yojana 2021 (UP Kanya Sumangala Yojana)". If you have any other information or questions related to this, then you can ask us through the comment below. We will support you soon. Stay connected with our website for information on other government schemes. Thank you-