[लिस्ट] Devnarayan student free scooty delivery scheme rajasthan 2021 | Free Scooty Yojana Rajasthan in Hindi

Devnarayan Students Free Scooty Distribution Scheme Rajasthan (Free Scooty) 2020

Every year the state and central government of the country brings some scheme every year to encourage the bright students. So that they do not face any problem for their studies. The Rajasthan government has brought one such scheme “Devanarayan Students Free Scooty Distribution Scheme” for the meritorious girl students of their state. According to which, they will be provided scooty for free, so that they do not have the problem of coaching for their studies or transport to school.

Plan launch information (Free Scooty distribution scheme start details)

Scheme Information Points Scheme Information Scheme Name Devnarayan student free scooty delivery scheme rajasthan Scheme Launch Date July 2018 Online Application Start Date – Online Application Last Date – Official portal hte.rajasthan.gov.in/scholarship.php Helpline number 0141-2706106

Devnarayan student free scooty delivery scheme rajasthan Features of

Motivating Girls: – The main objective of this scheme is to make the importance of education in the students life and motivate them to complete their studies from 9th to 12th without leaving any class.

To overcome the transport problem: In this scheme, the Rajasthan government decided to start this scheme for the meritorious girl students to not have any kind of problem related to transportation for their studies.

Motivating for a good score: – In order to motivate as many marks as possible in the CBSE Board Examination and the annual / semester test of the University, recently official notification of this scheme with full eligibility criteria has been made available.

Number of scooty delivery: – A total of 1650 scooties will be distributed to meritorious girl students under this scholarship scheme. Out of 33 districts, maximum 50 scooty will be distributed in each district.

Other Feature: In addition to the distribution of Scooty, Rajasthan State Government will also provide 2 liter petrol for one time, one year vehicle insurance and distribution fee.

With the coming of this scheme, now the public transportation race will end the major issue of late arrival at coaching / school and home.

Devnarayan Scooty Distribution Scheme Eligibility Criteria forEligibility)

Any dropper or a student who has taken a gap of 1 or more years between 12th standard and regular under graduation is not eligible for this scheme.

All the students of Rajasthan state who have received scholarship or financial aid through any other existing scheme by the state government, are not competent for this scheme.

If the student is married / unmarried / widowed or abandoned, then they will be considered eligible for this scheme, and they can take advantage of this scheme.

The beneficiary of this scheme should not exceed the annual income of father / mother / guardian / husband of any girl student.

From class 9th to class 12th, they will have to study by themselves and also have to pass from schools within the state.

Those girls who have secured 75% or more in 12th standard will be considered for this scheme.

All meritorious students studying in the first year for any undergraduate course in any government colleges or state government funded universities of the state are also eligible for this.

Documents required for the scheme (Document)

All the students have to submit an affidavit, that they are not currently taking advantage of any other scholarship scheme.

In order to be a part of this scheme, a copy of the most important document, Aadhar card, will also have to be submitted in the form of an identity card.

With this it is also mandatory to submit Bhamashah card, without this it will not be possible to register online.

This scheme is for the girl students of Rajasthan, so they have to submit a copy of the residential certificate verified by themselves and controlled by a competent officer.

Generally, fees are given by government colleges and universities in the state. He too must verify it himself and submit a copy of it.

In this scheme, students who have passed 12th standard are eligible, so they will have to submit their copy of 12th standard marklist by verifying themselves.

Regarding the eligibility of female students from 9th to 12th standard in the state government schools, it is also necessary to give education certificate issued by the head of the institute.

Devnarayan student free scooty delivery scheme rajasthan Application Form for (Application form online)

To apply in this scheme, it is not enough for the candidates to just meet the eligibility. It is very important to have his name in the merit list issued by the state government. To apply in this scheme, you can click on its official website.

Devnarayan student free scooty delivery scheme How to apply for Devnarayan Free Scooty Yojana)

To fill the registration form for this scheme, first of all you Devnarayan student free scooty delivery scheme form Click After this, you will see 3 options here, Citizen, Industry and Government employees, you will have to choose one of them.

After this you log in and submit your form. You will need a username and password to login.

The student’s name, father’s name, class, faculty and other information will have to be filled in the form, as well as the application form and certificate received by the college professor, will have to be forwarded online to the District Nodal Officer.

All these documents will be examined by the District Nodal Officer. After this process, a merit list will be prepared by the officer.

The list of these selected students will be sent to the commissioner through online mode. And in this way the application process of this scheme will be over.

List of eligible girl students in the scheme (SKuti Distribution Scheme Merit List)

Certification of information provided by the District Nodal Officer will be done by the commissioner and other board members of Higher Secondary Board Rajasthan. After this, a final merit list will be prepared for distribution of 1650 scooties across the state. To see this list, you click on this link on the official site. Here you will see ‘Meritorious Student Scooty Scheme’ written, that is a link, click on it. From here you can see its list.

In this scheme, sale or purchase of scooty to be given after 3 years of the initial date of registration is not allowed. On doing so, the candidature of the applicant will be rejected.

