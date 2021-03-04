[लिस्ट] See your name in Uttar Pradesh’s new BPL list. UP New BPL List 2021 In Hindi | ReaderMaster

Check UP New BPL List 2021 Name-wise | Download UP Poverty Line List | Eligible household ration card new bpl list 2021 | Search Name In BPL List @ fcs.up.nic.in | BPL Rashan Card List

As you are aware, a census is done every 10 years in the country, in which all information about all the citizens of the country is collected. Like what are their education, what is their occupation and income etc. After which, on the same basis BPL and APL list It is made. The BPL list is a list in which the names of the citizens of the country falling below the poverty line are included. And the APL list contains the names of the citizens who are above the poverty line. However, some amendments are also made to these lists every year.

If you also Uttar Pradesh BPL list If you want to see your name, then we will give you information about how you can see and download the new BPL list / list of UP (How to Check Name in New BPL List in Hindi)? We will give you the following points to check your name in Uttar Pradesh BPL list in this article. With the help of which you can check your name in the new BPL list. Please read the entire article carefully for this till the end.

Check your name in Uttar Pradesh BPL list

Check name in Uttar Pradesh new BPL list 2021 – You can follow one or two ways to see your name in the UP BPL list. Here we are telling you about some methods which are as follows:

Check Uttar Pradesh new BPL list through online website – If you want to check your name in UP New BPL list 2021, then first you have to go to the official website. The link is mentioned below.

After clicking on the link above, you will reach a website. There will be options to give you some information. In which your own state, district, tehsil, gram panchayat etc. will have to be selected. After selecting all this information correctly, click on the ‘Submit’ button.

As soon as you click on this link, your area of ​​your screen Bpl list Will open. In which you can easily see your name. You can use Ctrl + F to find your name in this list.

View UP new BPL list / list through 2021 mobile app

Check UP new BPL list 2021 through mobile app – Now you can search your name in Uttar Pradesh’s new BPL list from your mobile phone too. For this, you have to download the ‘BPL Ration Card List’ app from Google Play Store in your smart phone. To download the Uttar Pradesh BPL Ration Card List Mobile App directly, click on the link given below.

download: BPL Suchi 2021 (All State Ration Card List) App

After downloading this app, open it. After which, in this you will see an option of ‘Check List’, which you will have to click on. Then you will see options to select some information in this app. Such as the name of your state, the name of the district, the name of the gram panchayat, etc. After selecting all these information correctly, you have to click on ‘Submit’ button.

After which, on your phone Uttar Pradesh New BPL list / list 2021-2022 Will be displayed. From where you can easily check your name whether your name is in the list or not.

Benefits of UP new BPL list

The biggest and first benefit of being named in the BPL list is that people below the poverty line get ration from subsidized rate from the government cheap fair shops (depots). Which includes other things like wheat, rice, lentils and oil.

Those coming below the poverty line also get additional assistance in government work. This allows their children to get scholarships. Along with this, they can also get employment.

BPL- People coming from below poverty line need government support to make their living. Such as healthcare, education and other things etc. Therefore, people can get benefit of many government schemes by being named in BPL list.

In this way, you can check your name in this year’s BPL list to see if you are eligible to take advantage of government schemes. Check your name in Uttar Pradesh BPL list: https://fcs.up.gov.in/