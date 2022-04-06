1 (ex-)Olympic champion, 2 former Monument winners and a commentator: Line-up extra time course very promising

Tonight on Canvas, people look back at the Flemish Cycling Spring in Extra Time Coors. And the line-up is already promising.

After all, there is a former Olympic champion at the table with Greg Van Avermaet. The AG2R Citron rider finished 15th in the Tour of Flanders last Sunday, but could only finish in the top 10 at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (3rd).

Also joining the table are not the least of two former riders: Johann Museuw and Dirk de Wolf. De Wolf won Lige-Bastogne-Lige in 1992 and has proven himself several times at the Extra Time Course studio. And we all know Musiev can talk well.

The fourth guest Ruben Van Guch will receive at the table is Ine Bayen, her co-commentator for women’s cycling. It will certainly be about Kopecki’s victory at the Tour of Flanders. Appointment at 9.22 pm.