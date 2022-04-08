1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Niagara Falls tourist area

One person was killed and two others were injured in an overnight shooting in the popular tourist area of ​​Niagara Falls.

Niagara Area Police said a shooting was reported on Clifton Hill near Great Canadian Midway at around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Three people were shot, one of whom died.

Police said two other victims were taken to a local hospital by paramedics and taken to hospitals outside the city.

The condition of one of the victims is said to be critical, while the condition of the other is stable.

Police said a blue Ford F-150 Super Crew 4-door pickup truck was seen fleeing the area.