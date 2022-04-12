1 person killed, 1 seriously injured after falling into Peggy’s Cove water

One person died and another suffered life-threatening injuries after being washed away in the waters off Peggy’s Cove, NS on Monday evening.

Police, Joint Rescue Coordination Center, Coast Guard, firefighters and paramedics respond to a call about two people in distress in the water in the small fishing village and popular tourist destination outside Halifax at around 8:30 p.m. .

The RCMP said on Tuesday that the man who died was a 23-year-old from Dartmouth, NS, while the injured man is a 26-year-old man from Ontario.

Halifax District RCMP Spokesman Const. Guillaume Tremblay said preliminary investigations showed the two men were swept away by a wave.

The personnel searched for the two youths in the dark.

Ontario man found and rescued by firefighters near shoreline