Yeh (formerly known as Kanye West) has pulled his hand Scheduled Performances at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts FestivalAs reported Monday, April 4, there are less than two weeks left for the festival to leave without a headliner on Sunday night.

Coachella will return to the Empire Polo Club in India on April 15-17 and April 22-24 for the first time since 2019. Both weekends have sold out and each is expected to attract 125,000 people.

Sign up for our Festival Pass newsletter. Whether you’re a Coachella lifer or prefer to watch from afar, receive weekly dispatches during Southern California music festival season. Subscribe here.

So who can replace Ye as Sunday’s headliner? Brain Trust, a Southern California newsgroup festival, put their brains together and revealed…