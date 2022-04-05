10 artists who could headline in their place

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) withdrew from his scheduled performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Monday, April 4, as reported by the Sunday night festival for less than two weeks without a headliner. left.

Coachella will return to the Empire Polo Club in India on April 15-17 and April 22-24 for the first time since 2019. Both weekends have sold out and each is expected to attract 125,000 people.

So who can replace Ye as Sunday’s headliner? The Southern California newsgroup festival Brain Trust put their brains together and came up with a list that ranges from the grim to the unlikely.