10 Best Alexander Anderson Quotes From Last Hell | Periodic

Best alexander anderson quotes

2- “So how long will it last? How long ago you are not doomed to walk on Earth …?

Alexander Anderson

2- “So laugh … demon … laugh that your arrogant laugh … And remember, I beat you to this …

Alexander Anderson

3- “I want nothing more than to be a bayonet; a bayonet word from the hand of God. I would have been happy to have caused a storm, or a divine danger; a mighty explosion or even a terrible storm. Heart.” Or a divine force of nature without mercy. And if this relic can turn me into such a thing… then I am happy to renounce my humanity.

Alexander Anderson

4- “Hold your tongue, do not speak dead.

Alexander Anderson

5- “When you are suffering, your voice sounds very sweet.

Alexander Anderson

6- “If no one loves the Lord Jesus Christ, then they should be respected when he comes. May God save you from your destiny. Amen!

Alexander Anderson

7- “Ashes to ashes. dust to dust. We are nothing but dust and dust we shall return. Amen.

Alexander Anderson

8- “Violence is never the right answer, unless used against heathens and demons.

Alexander Anderson

9- “For alucard Demons don’t cry … You became a demon, because you can’t cry anymore, right? Humans cry, and when their tears dry up at the end, there is nothing left but a demon, nor a demon, and one to death in the end…

Alexander Anderson

10- “Ask about me, and I will give you penance for your succession, and for your possession, for the ends of the earth.” You will break them with an iron rod. You will tie them into pieces like a vessel. Now be wise, that’s why you are the king. You be the judge of the earth. Serve the Lord with fear, and rejoice with trembling. Son kiss lest he be angry, and you perish on the way, though their anger may be ignited but a little.

Alexander Anderson