10 Best Yuri Nakamura Quotes From Angel Beats! | Periodic

1- “Let me tell you something.” Man does not have much patience to wait even ten minutes for something!

“Yuri Nakamura

2- “We have no choice but to accept only one life, no matter how cruel and heartless.

“Yuri Nakamura

3- “What does it mean to be reborn? It’s not the life that I had. It’s someone else’s life. Everyone only gets to live life once [Yuri places her hand on her chest.], And here it is. I only get it once. This is my life I cannot hand it over to anyone, I cannot steal a new one, I cannot force it on others, I cannot forget it or erase it. I can’t emphasize it, laugh at it, or embellish it, I can’t do anything! I have to accept my one shot in life no matter how cruel, ruthless or unfair I thought it was! Sir, you did not understand? So I must fight. I should keep on fighting! Because … because i can never [slams her desk with her hands] Accept that kind of life!

“Yuri Nakamura

4- “Even when we were alive, death was a thing in the world that came indiscriminately and randomly. Therefore, there was no way to fight it.

“Yuri Nakamura

5- “I put a propulsion engine under my seat when you messed up.”

“Yuri Nakamura

“Yuri Nakamura

7- “That’s right. Our weakness is that we are completely stupid.

“Yuri Nakamura

8- “Are you saying that I can be God?

“Yuri Nakamura

9- “I said that she is not an angel. He is a human being just like us. You didn’t notice

“Yuri Nakamura

10- “Just give up already. Or do you want my second knife to cut your throat?

“Yuri Nakamura