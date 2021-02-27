ENTERTAINMENT

10 Best Yuri Nakamura Quotes From Angel Beats! | Periodic

Posted on

1- “Let me tell you something.” Man does not have much patience to wait even ten minutes for something!
“Yuri Nakamura

2- “We have no choice but to accept only one life, no matter how cruel and heartless.
“Yuri Nakamura

Yuri Nakamura Boli

3- “What does it mean to be reborn? It’s not the life that I had. It’s someone else’s life. Everyone only gets to live life once [Yuri places her hand on her chest.], And here it is. I only get it once. This is my life I cannot hand it over to anyone, I cannot steal a new one, I cannot force it on others, I cannot forget it or erase it. I can’t emphasize it, laugh at it, or embellish it, I can’t do anything! I have to accept my one shot in life no matter how cruel, ruthless or unfair I thought it was! Sir, you did not understand? So I must fight. I should keep on fighting! Because … because i can never [slams her desk with her hands] Accept that kind of life!
“Yuri Nakamura

Yuri Nakamura Boli

4- “Even when we were alive, death was a thing in the world that came indiscriminately and randomly. Therefore, there was no way to fight it.
“Yuri Nakamura

Yuri Nakamura Boli

5- “I put a propulsion engine under my seat when you messed up.”
“Yuri Nakamura

Yuri Nakamura Boli

6- “I have only one chance to live my life and it is here.” This is the only life for me. This is my life I cannot give it to anyone else, it cannot be stolen, I cannot force it on anyone, or forget it, or make it disappear, or trample on it, or make it laugh. I can, or beautify it. I have no choice but to accept this one cruel, meaningless life! So I will fight, and I will keep fighting.
“Yuri Nakamura

Yuri Nakamura Boli

7- “That’s right. Our weakness is that we are completely stupid.
“Yuri Nakamura

Yuri Nakamura Boli

8- “Are you saying that I can be God?
“Yuri Nakamura

Yuri Nakamura Boli

9- “I said that she is not an angel. He is a human being just like us. You didn’t notice
“Yuri Nakamura

Yuri Nakamura Boli

10- “Just give up already. Or do you want my second knife to cut your throat?
“Yuri Nakamura

Yuri Nakamura Boli
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
913
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
839
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
733
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
696
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
690
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
669
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });