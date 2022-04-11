10 bold predictions as the playoffs are about to begin

10 bold predictions going into the 2022 NBA playoffs.

After a long, memorable and action-packed season, the 2022 NBA Playoffs is finally upon us. The “true” season is set to begin, with the play-in tournament set to tip-off the post-season action at the Association later this week.

Maybe Milwaukee Bucks Successfully defending your title as NBA Champions? Which upstart teams will be hitting headlines in the next few months? Will there be any error? Which new stars will emerge or who will give themselves superstar status?

There are a lot of storylines that will begin to be answered in the next few weeks and months.

We make 10 bold predictions with the 2022 NBA playoffs on the horizon. How many of these would be…