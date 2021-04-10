10 Bollywood stars who made their debut as child actors – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

Many Bollywood actors began their careers when they were younger, but some achieved success as adults. Most of the child actors have been forgotten till now, but some lucky ones were talented and talented who took their acting careers to new heights.

Here are 10 Bollywood stars who debuted as child actors.

1. Aftab Shivdasani

Aftab Shivdasani’s first roles were commercial when he was only a year old. But after some time, he was called “Mr. India ”(1987) and“ Chalbaaz ”(1989). Aftab made it big with the film “Mast” (1999). The film became a huge success, putting Aftab on the Bollywood map.

2. Padmini Kolhapure

One of Bollywood’s most beautiful actresses, Padmini Kolhapure started her career as an actress and as a singer when she sang the song for “Ishq Ishq Ishq” (1974). In childhood, Padmini acted in projects such as “Dream Girl” (1977) and “Gehri” (1980). Her first hit as an actress was “Lover” (1983), one of the best romantic films ever made.

3. Aditya Narayan

The actor made his debut in the 90s, where he starred in films like “Jab Ek Pyar Mein Fall” and “Pose”. In 2010, she made her debut with the film “Shapit”. But Aditya achieved his greatest success as a singer, composing music and soundtracks for films.

4. Kamal Hassan

Kamal Haasan first came on camera in 1959 at the age of 8 in the Tamil film “Kalathur Kannamma”. Nevertheless, he showed his talent by winning an award for his acting skills. In childhood, he acted in 6 films, and years later, he was recognized as one of the best actors in Indian cinema.

5. Sridevi

Sridevi started her career with the Tamil film “Thunivan” when she was only four years old. As a child, the legend starred in several films, including 1975’s “Julie”. After that role, she was getting more offers than she could ever imagine. Thanks to her endearing form and supreme acting skills, she has established herself as one of the best actresses ever.

6. Hrithik Roshan

As a child, Hrithik Roshan played in “Aap Ke Deewane” and “Bhagwan Dada”. Later, in 2000, he made his debut as the lead actor in his father’s film “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai”. And the rest is history.
7. Jugal Hansraj

Do you know that the famous actor and director Jugal Hansraj played the younger son of Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah in the cult film “Masoom” (1983). He was also the one who directed and produced the roadside children’s film “Romeo”.
8. Urmila Matondkar

Like our friend Jugal Hansraj, Urmila Matondkar also made her debut in “Masoom”, but later in the 1990s, she was cast for several high-profile films, such as “Satya”, “Gayam” and others .

9. Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt started his film career in a child role in “Reshma Aur Shera” (1972) when he was only 13 years old. He made his adult debut nine years later in the film “Rocky”. Then there was a flood and Sanjay was invited to do dozens of films every year. The actor was serving a prison sentence, periodically taking leave for shooting more films. Just for the record, he currently received 12 projects for release in 2021. Such a busy man!

10. Alia Bhatt

The sweet little child from “Sangharsh” (1999) was none other than Bollywood’s goddess Alia Bhatt. It took him another thirteen years to make a proper debut in the film “Student of the Year” (2012). Since that day, she has shown no signs of stopping and is going to act in four films, not two, this year.

