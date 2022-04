harder, better, faster, wider

Not only is the GR Corolla more powerful than your run-of-the-mill Corolla, but it’s also a good deal. As such it is 2.4 inches wider than the Corolla hatchback on which it is based. The car’s swollen fenders make room for a set of 15-spoke 18-inch wheels wrapped in 235-millimeter-wide Michelin Pilot Sport 4 rubber.