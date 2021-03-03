10 Famous Actors Who Dropped Out of High School – TMT Daily

Since childhood, we are told: “You must study well”. A good education plays a huge role in the world today, but many celebrities have proven that a prestigious diploma is not always the key to success, especially if we talk about creative professions. Although, as we know, Natalie Portman graduated from Harvard and all this proves only one thing: everyone has their own way to fame and popularity.

We decided to find out which celebrities dropped out of school and why they all made this difficult decision.

The actress admitted that she decided to leave school because she did not understand the material. “Nobody knew about me. I dropped out of school. I was a bad student. I was reading Shakespeare instead of sitting in my car and studying. “As a result, Jessica ended up with a lot of absenteeism.

However, the girl continued her education, with Robin Williams receiving an acting scholarship. At the age of 22, she enrolled in the Juilliard School of Art and Music. And it completely changed her approach to studies: “I felt that I was not very smart, because I did not do well in school. But it turns out that everyone just has to find something he is interested in, something he is good at. “

The actress began her career when she was 9 years old and dropped out of school at the age of 13 and went into homeschooling. She said of it: “I had to stop going to school because I was filming too much”. At the same time, the teachers did not fulfill her interests, refusing to deal with her after school hours Essay Writing Service At that time it was not spread so well.

In addition, Kristen admitted: “I’m glad I was able to do films and I was glad I dropped out of school. I couldn’t communicate with kids my age. They’re mean. I don’t think That I missed out on the social aspects because I live around people all the time. Once you graduate, you feel like it’s a smaller version of life. “

It’s hard to believe now, but at school, Charlize was mocked because she wore thick glasses. Her relationships with her classmates were not the best. However, when she was 16, her mother insisted that Charlize take part in a modeling competition and become the winner.

She then won a modeling competition in Italy and signed a one-year contract with a modeling agency in Milan. Of course, he was not interested in school. But fame did not come at once. So, the actress admitted that she came to Los Angeles almost without money and lived in one of the cheapest hotels in Hollywood for a long time.

Ever since she was a little girl, Emma decided that she wanted to become an actress. In ninth grade, she made a presentation in front of her parents, “The Hollywood Project”, and explained why she should leave school and move from Arizona to Los Angeles. Surprisingly, it worked, and Emma went to Hollywood with her mother. Stone said, “It’s crazy that he said yes.” I do not thicken it. Everyone has to finish high school and get a college education. “

Kate Winslet admitted that education and diplomas were never her goals: “I left school at the age of 16 and went to London to work at a DelicateSense store to buy tickets and go for a hearing . ” Fortunately, at the age of 19. The director selected her out of 175 applicants for the lead role in the thriller “Heavenly creature“.

Leo aspired to an acting career from an early age and started acting like a child. At the same time, the study, in turn, did not find him so attractive. DiCaprio admitted that he hated public school and always asked his mother to take him for a hearing to improve the family’s financial situation. In the end, he dropped out of high school and looked for an agent to become a real movie star.

As a child, the future star was withdrawn and could not find a common language with peers – she was teased because of her long nose and strange name, which gave her a Buddhist father. Thus Uma suffered from dysmorphophobia for some time.

Fortunately, in the 8th grade, she became attracted to theater and acting. While playing on stage, Uma was spotted by a talent agent, who suggested that she consider a professional acting career. For this reason he decided to leave school.

Joaquin’s childhood was very unusual. He was born into a hippie family who soon became a member of the “Children of God” sect. Fortunately, when the boy was 4 years old, his parents parted ways with the organization, changed his last name to Phoenix, marked his spiritual rebirth and moved to Los Angeles.

From childhood, Phoenix, along with her siblings, began acting in commercials and on television to help the family. So Joaquin mostly studied at home and did not study for some time. His first serious role was in the tragic “Parents”, in which he starred at the age of 14.

He was only 11 when he was confirmed for a central role in “Harry Potter”, so in high school he left school to pursue acting. His parents did not fight much, as they were from a creative background and understood that sometimes business required such losses.

Daniel admitted that he did not do well in school, so he did not lose much. He also said that this role made him more confident and he was happy that his life changed in this way.

Jim Carrey was a good student at school and had no plans to leave his studies. At the age of 16, he had to leave school to start work and help his family as his father missed his job. “For a while, we lived in a van and worked as security guards and watchmen,” he said in an interview.

Soon her mother became seriously ill, and she decided to work on her acting talent to do something to make her happy. His efforts were successful, and at the age of 18 he made his debut on television.

