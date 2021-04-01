10 Famous IPL Players and their Superhero Counterparts Most Talented IPL Players Indian Premier League 2021

cricket is always like a religion for our country and people are so very excited for this League. IPL (Indian Premier League)is more than a game. After the Twenty20 format of cricket was introduced to the world, it created history and people like Twenty20 format from any other, cricket has just been overflowing out of everyone’s ears, it’s all about cricket. IPL consists of a number of teams which are named as Indian cities and owned by franchisees, and is held in India between different states April and June. IPL got popularity as it first played in India, people have totally immersed in this game. The players of each team are like a hero and so we are here to compare their power as their superhero counterparts. IPL 14 Squads

Famous Ipl Players & their Superhero Counterparts

1. AB De Villiers (RCB) as Superman

AB De Villiers a delightfully ferocious batsman, a good wicket-keeper, and an agile fielder that can put an acrobat to shame. He is a man with lots of talent and there nothing in the game of cricket which he cannot do so there is no wrong in comparing him with superman because he has the qualities of a superman. How to Watch IPL 14 Live Online in India

2. MS Dhoni (CSK) as Batman

Mahendra singh dhoni better known as captain cool. MS Dhoni has enough confidence to inspire and guide hi team with positivity. He is an outstanding batsman ( famous for his helicopter shot ). Being a reliable wicket-keeper adds to the complete package that Dhoni brings to the CSK setup. And he is being counterpart with Batman. IPL 2021 Tickets

3. Ajinkya Rahane (RR) as Captain America

Ajinkya Rahane is a firmed batsman, The 25-year old continues to open for his IPL. With a solid technique and sound temperament, he proved his mettle at the international stage on India’s tours to South Africa and New Zealand recently and so he got the opportunity to play as an opening batsman from Mumbai Indians. And Captain America is the title for him as a superhero. IPL 14 Live Streaming

4. Chris Gayle (RCB) as The Hulk

Chris Gayle is the best batsman ever, he is the first players who scored a century in international Twenty20 cricket; the only man to score seven or more tons in the Twenty20 format and is the higher six-hitter in Twenty20s. The big man from the Caribbean is also a safe catcher and a handy off-spinner. In three years he has donned the RCB cap, Gayle has single-handedly won matches for them. There is no doubt that he is a solid man and has the power of Hulk. IPL Live Streaming

5. Brendon McCullum (CSK) as The Wolverine

Brendon McCullum is a brilliant batsman to watch in cricket, he has the spark in his batting and this is the quality which is loved by the audience. A wicketkeeper-batsman, he was responsible for getting the IPL off to an electrifying start, lighting up the tournament’s first match with a 158 and showing what the format had to offer. He is none other than a Wolverine. IPL Live Score

6. Mitchell Johnson (KXIP) as Hawkeye

Mitchell Johnson a left-arm bowler, who has the fire in his bowling attack. Mitchell Johnson has been running through some of the best lineups in the international circuit. He has that quality in his bowling which do not let the batsman hit a high score. He rendered the English and South African batsmen helpless in his recent outings. Hawkeye is the perfect counterpart for him.

7. Dale Steyn (SRH) as Flash

Dale Steyn is quick, accurate and can swing the ball both ways. No batsman can face him for a long time. Dale Steyn is a batsman’s worst nightmare for a batsman. A fierce competitor on the cricket field – he once said that he loves cricket because it is the only profession in which he can legally knock off a batsman’s head with a leather ball. He is totally like Flash’s character.

8. Deepak Hooda (RR) as Ironman

Deepak Hooda a key performer for India Under 19 side in recent times, Deepak Hooda will be making his Indian Premier League debut with the Rajasthan Royals, and he is proving as the right choice for this team. He is from Haryana and has a fantastic batting attack, which we have seen in some of the matches in recent series and that’s why we have included him in this list and he does like an Ironman.

9. Glenn Maxwell (KXIP) as Loki

Glenn Maxwell another sparking batsman of the IPL team. He is an all-rounder player and he is good at everything. A versatile batsman who bats anywhere between the first and seventh positions in the line-up, Maxwell also adds value with his off-spin. He is a batsman which every team needs and his best comparison is with Loki.

10. Harbhajan Singh (MI) as Spiderman

Harbhajan singh led the Mumbai Indians to their first Twenty20 title in 2011, and he is still playing from Mumbai Indians. The Turbanator was the preferred spinner in India’s 2011 ICC World Cup-winning team too. But since then, he has slipped down the ranks. He is a key component of the Mumbai Indians and has the quality of a spiderman.

