10 Games Like Lord Of The Rings Battle For Middle Earth

If you were a fan of the Lord Of The Rings films and enjoyed playing real-time strategy games such as Starcraft, Warcraft 3 or Age of Mythology then you might also enjoy playing Games Like Lord of the Ring Battle for Middle Earth. In this game players fight as either Orc or Human in a fantasy world that is based on the JRR Tolkien novels and Peter Jacksons movie trilogy.

Featuring online play, single player campaigns and skirmish modes these games offer a lot of action. If you were a fan of the Lord Of The Rings books or the movies then check out these similar games which include some older titles along with more modern releases such as Company Of Heroes 2: Ardennes Assault.

1. Starcraft 2

StarCraft is a truly amazing game with every aspect of it being top of the range. The graphics are fantastic, gameplay is engaging and it has one of the most in-depth multiplayer elements that you could hope to find in any game. It has won numerous awards for its excellence which isn’t really surprising.

The game is set in the space of the 26th century and each player takes on the role of one of three unique species. These are Protoss, Terran and Zerg. Each of these has different abilities that will suit different styles depending on what you prefer to play as. You can collect resources, build up your base with defenses then attack your opponent. The game has numerous different modes which will suit all types of players making this one of the best games like Lord Of The Rings Battle For Middle Earth.

2. Age of Empires 2: HD Edition

Age Of Empires 2 is an RTS game with real-time strategy mechanics that is set in the medieval era hence allowing for many different technologies and units to be available. Players battle with armies, build up their base and try to destroy the opposing teams fortress.

As you progress through the game your player levels up allowing them access to more advanced buildings which you can use to create bigger and better armies. Many people have fond memories of this game thanks to its engaging gameplay that is simple to get into but provides enough depth for multiple playthroughs.

3. The Lord of the Rings: Battle For Middle-earth II

This game is part of the Battle For Middle-Earth series which has ties with Peter Jacksons movies. Players will battle as either Humans or Orcs taking control of heroes and key units while managing their economy. Players can also play with other people online which is sure to bring back memories for fans of the movie trilogy.

The game has many different modes including single player, multiplayer and skirmish which will suit all types of players. If you loved playing Battle For Middle-Earth II then check out these similar games too!

4. Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3

Red Alert 3 is set in an alternate timeline that diverged from the first game back in 1996. The game has a variety of single player missions, skirmish modes and multiplayer options which makes it one of the best games like Lord Of The Rings Battle For Middle Earth on this list.

There are many different units to take control of including infantry, vehicles and air units. You also have access to powerful superweapons which can turn the tide of battle in your favour if deployed at the right moment.

The game is based around controlling three separate factions known as USSR, USA and Japan with each one having their own unique units. Each faction has its own story-campaign which offers plenty of replayability making this one of the best games like Lord Of The Rings Battle For Middle Earth.

5. King Arthur – The Role-playing Wargame

King Arthur is an RTS game with RPG elements that will feel familiar to fans of Tolkien’s work as well as others on this list. Players must take control of King Arthur and his men as he tries to retake Britain from the evil Saxons. This game is very engaging thanks to its in-depth campaign that offers players many challenges with plenty of different units at their disposal.

The RPG elements are based around taking control of heroes who have powerful abilities allowing you to defeat your foes. There are also many different units including knights and siege weapons that you can use with each one having its own strengths and weaknesses.

6. Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos & Frozen Throne

The Warcraft series is most famous for its RTS gameplay which has been used in countless other titles since the original was released back in 1994. This game is set in the fantasy world of Azeroth which has been under attack from the Scourge. Players must take control of Humans, Orcs and many other factions to defeat their enemy in a classic tale of good vs evil.

Like most RTS games you have two main resources which you can use to train your units and construct buildings. There are also countless heroes available who can turn the tide of battle in your favour.

Fans of Tolkien’s work will enjoy Warcraft III: Reign Of Chaos & Frozen Throne due to its fantasy setting and storyline. You also have access to many different factions with unique units which adds a lot of depth and variety to this game.

7. Elven Legacy

Elven Legacy is another game set in the fantasy world of Azeroth. Players must take control of different factions including elves, humans and dwarves to defeat their evil enemy. Elven Legacy is unlike many other RTS games as it has an RPG campaign which offers players a more engaging story with plenty of choice.

The game offers 4 campaigns with 7 unique heroes which you must use to defeat your enemy. There are also many different units at your disposal including archers, infantry and cavalry.

If you liked Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos & Frozen Throne then you will enjoy Elven Legacy as it has a similar fantasy setting and RPG elements to the single player campaign. The game is also based around controlling three factions which adds a lot of depth to the gameplay.

8. Age Of Wonders III

Age Of Wonders 3 is another strategy game set in a fantasy world which includes elements from Tolkien’s work. The game has RPG elements, multiplayer modes and many different units that you can use against your enemy.

The single player campaign allows players to control one of four factions as they try to defeat their enemy. There are loads of maps and different victory conditions meaning that there is plenty of variety available.

Fans of classic strategy games will enjoy Age Of Wonders 3 as it has many elements from the past including resource management, city building and combat. The game also has a campaign for those who love a solo challenge as well as multiplayer modes for those looking to play with friends.

9. Lord Of The Rings: War In The North

Lord Of The Rings: War In The North is another title set in the fantasy world of Middle Earth and based around the original books by Tolkien. Players must take control of three heroes as they fight against evil enemies including orcs, trolls and goblins.

The game is quite similar to Diablo with hack n slash gameplay used in the majority of sections. Players must also use their character’s unique abilities to defeat their foes which adds some strategy to this title.

Lord Of The Rings: War In The North is a game that fans of hack n slash titles will enjoy. The game has many elements from the most recent movies including fast paced combat and hordes of enemies to kill.

10. Lord Of The Rings Online

Lord Of The Rings Online is a MMORPG which allows players to control their own characters in Tolkien’s world. Players must fight against evil enemies by exploring Middle Earth, completing quests and slaying monsters.

The game has over 10 years worth of content which is released in installments called expansions. There are many different classes available where players can choose between being a hunter, captain or lore master.

Lord Of The Rings Online is a true MMO set in Tolkien’s world with hundreds of hours worth of quests and other things to do. The game is also completely free to play which is a bonus.