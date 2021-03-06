10 new shows and movies to watch on Zee5 in 2021 | TMTyOne.com

Like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 keeps the amount of entertainment high with content such as Nail polish, Kaagaz, Jeet Ki Zid even more. The streaming service has added several news shows and movies to the 2021 list. From spin-offs to their television shows to original Zee 5 content, there is much more.

10 new movies and shows to watch on Zee5 in 2021

1. Jamai 2.0 Season 2

With Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur, Jamai 2.0 A story of love, revenge and betrayal. Season 2 of the show is full of passion, revenge and drama. For starters, the show is a spin-off of Zee TV’s famous show Jamai Raja

Released: February 26, 2021

2. Married woman

Married woman Is an urban affair drama about two women falling in love. The original name of ALT Balaji and ZEE5 is based on Manju Kapoor’s novel of the same name. Starring Riddhi Dogra and Monica Dogra, as well as Imad Shah, Ayesha Raza, Rahul Vohra, Divya Seth Shah, Nadira Babbar and Suhas Ahuja. summary of Married woman States, “Aastha is a middle class Delhi girl, professional teacher and painter. She is the perfect daughter, mother and wife whose life decisions are always made by others; Until she meets Piplika, whose personality is quite the opposite, an artist who is never interested in anything traditional. “ The series highlights self-discovery, social conditioning and relationship complexity, love and more.

Release date: March 8, 2021

3. Qubool is 2.0

Loading...

The popular ZeeTV show is returning to its TheMiracleTech platform with a spin-off. Along with Karan Singh Grover and Surabhi Jyoti, the actors bring back the character of Azad and Zoya. Directed by Ankush Mohla and Glenn Barreto, the show also stars Arif Zakaria and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles. Qubool Hai 2.0 There will be a romantic drama web series with 10 episodes.

Release date: March 12, 2021

4. Female

With Gurmeet Chaudhary and Sayani Dutta, The woman Is a horror genre film. A married couple moves into a new house and is haunted by a ghost. They plot how to keep their relationship and save their lives from ghosts.

Release date: March 19, 2021

5. Silence … can you hear it?

Silence … can you hear it Is a suspense thriller that looks promising and starring by Manoj Bajpayee, Arjun Mathur and Prachi Desai. The film, directed by Aban Bharucha Devhans, is about the mysterious disappearance of a woman, a day after her body was found by trekkers. The show is about getting justice when everyone tries to hide the truth.

Release date: March 26, 2021

6. Abhay 3

crime thriller Abhay It has been renewed for its third season. Kunal Kemmu will return as Abhay Pratap Singh, an investigative officer dealing with a profound criminal ghost.

Expected release: first quarter of 2021

7. Rank 3

Another successful Zee5 franchise, Ranking 3 This year will be released on the streaming platform. First season of Rangbaaz Was based on the true story of Mr. Prakash Shukla, a gangster and criminal from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Season 2 was based on the life of Anandpal Singh, who was not born of a gangster but made one through the system. Season three will be the story of another gangster.

Release Date: TBA

8. Last Call 2

Second season of last Call The author will be based on a book by Priya Kumar. The first season revolves around the passengers on a flight from Mumbai to Sydney, after the pilot commits suicide after being in danger. Arjun Rampal, Neeraj Kabi, Sakshi Tanwar, Harshad Arora, Anupriya Goenka, Javed Jaffrey, Paula McGlynn, Anshuman Malhotra and Vipin Sharma are the highlights of the watch.

Release Date: TBA

9. Sunflower

New origin of Zee5 SunflowerWritten by Vikas Bahl and directed by Rahul Sengupta with Bahl, is under production since November 2020. Plot of chain centers around a housing company where nothing is predicted. The show stars Sunil Grove, Ranveer Shorey, Mukul Chadha, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shonali Nagrani, Girish Kulkarni and Sonal Jha.

Expected release date: April 2021

10. Siege Status: TMT

After entertaining us for several seasons of State of Seas, the franchise returns with a film. The film, directed by Ken Ghosh, will pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who honor his brave soul. The story will be based on the Akshardham attacks in 2002.

Release Date: TBA

