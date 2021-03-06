10 year old love: Bani and Sneha – TheMiracleTech

The hashtag #AlluArjun was trending on Twitter since Saturday morning and many people clicked to know that it was the wedding anniversary of Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha. So the stylish stars are pouring in with fan wishes.

And here comes Bunny himself who wishes for his best half. “Happy 10th Anniversary to us sweetheart. What a wonderful journey ten years … and many more to come,” tweeted Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun also posted two photographs, one in which he was seen tying Sneha and the other on the backdrop of the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, representing a symbol of love.

On the work front, ‘Pushpa’ with Sukumar is the next part of Bani and is slated for the release of Independence Day.

