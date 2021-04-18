ENTERTAINMENT

10 years apart, but they haven’t aged a bit: These pics of Priyamvada Kant and Karan Kundra are a proof

Bear in mind the 10-year problem development that took the web by a storm, I feel we missed out on a pic of two attractive folks within the development. Actress Priyamvada Kant is part of the favored TV present “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, and not too long ago Karan Kundra too got here on board the present, and whereas we have been savoring a pic of them from the units of their present present, we stumbled upon a pic of the 2 taken 10 years in the past.

Priyamvada made her TV debut with “Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai” and Karan was her first co-actor. In a single pic whereas we will sense their budding on-screen chemistry, the second pic displays extra of their goofy aspect, however no matter it’s, there isn’t any denying that the duo nonetheless appears to be like the identical. The age bug hasn’t bitten them in any respect.

The gorgeous actress performs the position of Riya in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, and is paired reverse Mohsin Khan’s character Kartik, whereas Karan is seen as Ranveer, and has joined the solid as Shivangi Joshi’s character Sirat’s ex-lover. Although Priyamvada and Karan haven’t shared the display house but within the present, we will’t wait to see what new twist their encounter will convey to the present.

For the unversed, Priyamvada gained the twelfth season of “MTV Splitsvilla” and has additionally been part of exhibits like “Tenali Rama” and “Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala”.

Keep tuned to TMT!

