Toledo, Ohio (WTVG) – Light sunshine is possible in the area between the rain bands early this afternoon. The rain returns in the late afternoon and this evening. Today the maximum temperature will be around 70. The clouds will clear by midnight tonight and on Tuesday morning there may be a dense fog with light air. Otherwise, Tuesday will be mostly sunny and high temperatures in the mid-60s. The lakeshore will be much cooler with altitudes in the 50s. Heights will climb into the mid 70s on Wednesday. There may be showers later in the afternoon, but there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday night. Hurricanes can be strong or severe. The biggest concern is damaging winds, but hail and an isolated tornado are also possible. Very strong winds will blow through both Thursday and Friday and winds will be between 40 and 50+ mph. Will be in the high 50s and low 60s…