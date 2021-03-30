11 Brilliant Filmfare Award-Winning Movies to Watch This Week on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix & More | FilmyOne.com

While fashion was scarce at this year’s Filmfare Awards, the movies were and the people behind them who took home trophies this year caught our attention. Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad (currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video) and Ayushmann Khurrana – and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo (currently also streaming on Amazon Prime Video) were the big winners of the evening. Scroll on to see all of the Filmfare Awards that these two and nine other titles took home over the weekend, and where you can stream these movies online.

11 Filmfare Award Winning Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar

1. THAPPAD – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Winner of: Best Picture; Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) – Taapsee Pannu; Best Playback Singer (Male) – Raghav Chaitanya; Best Story; Best fitting; Best sound design and best background score

Thappaddirected by Anubhav Sinha, received seven Filmfare Awards this weekend. The film describes Taapsee Pannu’s journey as Amrita, a housewife who realizes that she has overlooked many small and big mistakes in the past for the sake of her marriage, until her husband hits her at a party and doesn’t believe he is done. is there something wrong.

2. EEB ALLAY OOO! – NETFLIX

Winner of: Critics Best Film

Directed by Prateek Vats and presented by Anurag Kashyap, this dark comedy follows the absurd life and work of a monkey repeller in the capital. It focuses on the common aspects of this very weird job profile and also sheds light on the ongoing social climate of the film.

3. ANGREZI MEDIUM – DISNEY + HOTSTAR

Winner of: Best Actor in a Leading Role (male) – Irrfan

Angrezi Medium highlights the endearing relationship between a father (played by the late Irrfan) and his daughter (played by Radhika Madan), who is determined to leave her hometown in Rajasthan to pursue higher education at Truford University in London. And despite their financial difficulties, he can not only send her to London, but also accompany her on the trip of a lifetime.

4. GULABO SITABO – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Winner of: Critics Best Actor in a Leading Role (male) – Amitabh Bachchan; Best Supporting Actor (Female) – Farrokh Jaffar; Dear dialogue; Best production design; Best Costume Design; Best Cinematography

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo ‘s slow frames make you fall in love with Lucknow and its stunning locations, while acknowledging the absurdities of a greedy landlord (played by Amitabh Bachchan) and his tenant (played by Ayushmann Khurrana), who are willing to go on and on for not owning to lose the ‘haveli’ in which they reside – with a shocking ending.

5. SIR – NETFLIX

Winner of: Critics Best Actor in Leading Role (female) – Tillotama Shome; Best Screenplay

Sir or Is Love Enough? Sir, with Tillotama Shome and Vivek Gomber tells a beautiful story of friendship, hope and love. Shome plays Ratna, a young widow who is hired as a domestic worker at Ashwin’s house (played by Gomber) in Mumbai. He is a wealthy architect and writer who, over time, falls in love with his household help.

6. TANHAJI: THE UNHEALTHY WARRIOR – DISNEY + HOTSTAR

Winner of: Best Director – Om Raut; Best Supporting Actor (male) – Saif Ali Khan; Best promotion; Best VFX

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hailed as one of the best period dramas of 2020, and with good reason. Led by Ajay Devgn, the cast includes Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Neha Sharma, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny. It brings Tanhaji Malusare’s heroic story straight from our textbooks to the laptop screens.

7. LUDO – NETFLIX

Winner of: Best Music Album – Pritam

Ludo is a stellar dark comedy film directed by Anurag Basu, who has done just that Barfi and Jagga Jasoos to his credit, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra and Pearle Maaney in the lead roles. The storyline brings together four unique stories of players just wanting to go home, a lot richer than they originally were in the beginning of the game.

8. CHHAPAAK – DISNEY + HOTSTAR

Winner of: Best Lyrics – Gulzar

Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone, is inspired by the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor, motivational speaker, the founder of Stop Sale Acid – a campaign against acid violence and the sale of acid in India and the recipient of the 2014 International Women of Courage Award from Michelle Obama. When Agarwal was only 15, three men attacked her with acid. The film describes her journey as Malti before and after this gruesome act.

9. MALANG – NETFLIX

Winner of: Best Playback Singer (Female) – Asees Kaur

Despite not packing great punches, Poor, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, won a Filmfare. The plot follows an obvious cat-and-mouse chase between a corrupt cop and a youngster.

10. LOOTCASE – DISNEY + HOTSTAR

Winner of: Best Debut Director – Rajesh Krishnan

The plot of this hilarious family-friendly movie follows Nandan Kumar (played by Kunal Kemmu), a middle-class repairman, who comes across a huge red suitcase full of tons of money. His fateful discovery of the suitcase starts a maddening chase – Kumar is chased by a cop, who is chased by a politician, who is chased by his boss to get his hands on all that moolah – which ends on a hilarious note.

11. DIL BECHARA – DISNEY + HOTSTAR

Winner of: Best Choreography – Farah Khan

Dil bechara is the Hindi adaptation of the 2012 novel ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ by American author John Green. The film stars the late Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles, and tells the story of Hazel and Gus in the most poignant way.

Filmfare Award-winning movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney + Hotstar this week