11 of the best stats from Erik ten Hag’s brilliant reign as Ajax manager

After a stellar job at Ajax, Erik ten Haag is the leading candidate for the manager’s job at Manchester United.

Ten Haig became Ajax manager in December 2017 and oversaw an impressive rebuild, winning home trophies and Guiding him within a minute of reaching the final of the Champions League in 2019.

But he now wants to test himself outside his native Netherlands and is set to quit his job at Ajax at the end of the current season.

“I think I’m ready for it” [coaching abroad], I would be happy to accept this challenge,” Ten Haag told de Volkskrantz in December 2021.

“But I am not chasing it. If it turns out that that move will never come, I would not say that my coaching career has failed. But I think I have enough abilities to move on. ..

