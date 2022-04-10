110 years after the sinking of the RMS Titanic

Thunder Bay – The legacy of the Royal Mail Ship Titanic as the end of an era. This is a story that never gets old. The end of an era of romance, tragedy, and the seeming innocence of the sinking of the RMS Titanic, on its maiden voyage is a story that never gets old.

It’s been one hundred and ten years since the fateful maiden voyage of the RMS Titanic began.

On 10 April, with great fanfare, under the command of RMS Titanic The Titanic was under the command of one of the most experienced captains of the White Star Line, Captain Edward Smith. set off on his fateful journey.

The story has been told in print, on film and has come…