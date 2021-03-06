11MillionRowdiesOnInsta! Vijay Devarkonda rare feat

Arjun Reddy And Geeta Govindam Fame Vijay Devarakonda is not a regular hero as he posts all the supernatural stuff that connects well with his fans. Every picture, which he shares on social media sites, is filled with likes and comments.

Now according to the latest update, young and up-and-coming actor Vijay Deverakonda has registered a major milestone on the popular photo sharing platform, Instagram, which has more than 11 million followers. This feat makes Vijay Deverakonda the first and only South Indian actor to have 11 million followers on Instagram.

Vijay Deverakonda fans are trending the hashtag # 11MillionRowdiesOnInsta on social media. A special poster celebrating the uproar has been released and is being shared by fans of the actor.

On the work front, world-renowned lover fame actor Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing the role of a leader under the direction of Puri Jagannadh, titled Liger, which is jointly bankrolled by Puri and Charmi Kaur. This Hindi version is supported by famous Bollywood producer Karan Johar. The film also stars Ananya Pandey as a leading lady. Ramya is playing the role of Krishna Vijay’s mother. As per the latest buzz, after wrapping up the shooting of Liger, Vijay Devarakonda will team up with director Mohankrishna Indraganti for a film.

