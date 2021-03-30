11th Hour Tamannah Bhatia Web Series 2021 Watch Online on Aha Originals – trendykendy

11th Hour is an upcoming web series on Aha that features Tamannah Bhatia in a pivot role. As we all know, most of the celebrities stepping into an OTT platform after the COVID-19 pandemic situation. And Tamannah is one of them.
She will be seen in Aratrika Reddy role who tried hard to win her business firm against the corporate villains. The web series story revolves around a woman business tycoon who facing a lot of challenges and threats from her friends, enemies, and men in her business.
The series is directed by national award winner Praveen Sattaru and produced by Pradeep U. The series will be released on popular OTT platform Aha on 9th April 2021. The teaser of the new web series 11th Hour will be released on 29 April 2021.
Fans are very excited to watch Tamannah Bhatia first time on the OTT platform. Tamannah has a huge fan following it is expected that she will succeed to entertain her audience and fans through her new role.
11th Hour Teaser
Tamannah Bhatia 11th Hour Web Series Cast
There are several star cast who play an important role in the upcoming web series. Here is the full star cast list.
Tamannah Bhatia – Aratrika Reddy
Arun Adith – Peter D Cruz
Vamsi Krishna – Siddharth Singh
Roshni Prakash – Ragini
Shatru – Rajvardhan Rathore
Madhusudhan Rao – Madhusudhan Reddy
Jaya Prakash – Jagganath Reddy
Pavithra Lokesh – Gayathri
Aniruth Balaji – Prince sadiq
Vinay Nallakadi – Santhosh
Srikanth Iyengar – Sundar Das
Priya Banerjee – Nora
Pradeep Uppalapati – Producer
Praveen Sattaru – Director
Mukesh G – DOP
Dharmendra kakarala
Bharat Saurabh – Music director
11th Hour Telugu First Look Poster
