11th Hour Tamannah Bhatia Web Series 2021 Watch Online on Aha Originals – trendykendy

11th Hour is an upcoming web series on Aha that features Tamannah Bhatia in a pivot role. As we all know, most of the celebrities stepping into an OTT platform after the COVID-19 pandemic situation. And Tamannah is one of them.

She will be seen in Aratrika Reddy role who tried hard to win her business firm against the corporate villains. The web series story revolves around a woman business tycoon who facing a lot of challenges and threats from her friends, enemies, and men in her business.

The series is directed by national award winner Praveen Sattaru and produced by Pradeep U. The series will be released on popular OTT platform Aha on 9th April 2021. The teaser of the new web series 11th Hour will be released on 29 April 2021.

Fans are very excited to watch Tamannah Bhatia first time on the OTT platform. Tamannah has a huge fan following it is expected that she will succeed to entertain her audience and fans through her new role.

11th Hour Teaser

Tamannah Bhatia 11th Hour Web Series Cast

There are several star cast who play an important role in the upcoming web series. Here is the full star cast list.

Tamannah Bhatia – Aratrika Reddy

Arun Adith – Peter D Cruz

Vamsi Krishna – Siddharth Singh

Roshni Prakash – Ragini

Shatru – Rajvardhan Rathore

Madhusudhan Rao – Madhusudhan Reddy

Jaya Prakash – Jagganath Reddy

Pavithra Lokesh – Gayathri

Aniruth Balaji – Prince sadiq

Vinay Nallakadi – Santhosh

Srikanth Iyengar – Sundar Das

Priya Banerjee – Nora

Pradeep Uppalapati – Producer

Praveen Sattaru – Director

Mukesh G – DOP

Dharmendra kakarala

Bharat Saurabh – Music director

11th Hour Telugu First Look Poster

