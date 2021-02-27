12 Best Iori Nagase Quotes From Kokoro Connect | Periodic

Best Iori Nagase Quotes

1- “What are people? What is “self”? As long as you look like someone else, no one can tell who is really inside.

“Iori Nagase

2- “If you were given a chance to redo your life, would you take it?

“Iori Nagase

3- “I don’t care what normal people do now. I’m going to live my life the way I want to.

“Iori Nagase

4- “What defines humans… defines us?” If you look the same from outside, no one will notice the change inside.

“Iori Nagase

5- “After spending most of my life trying to live as someone else, I clearly forgot who I was.

“Iori Nagase

6- “Even though I am not perfect… even if I am not ideal… He says that I am still my person. Life is not right. This is what you want to do, what you want to be. I should try to live.

“Iori Nagase

7- “I am who I am now because of my past. Calling any choice I made a mistake that I am now a mistake.

“Iori Nagase

8- “Life is not right.” This is what you want to do. Who do you want to be

“Iori Nagase

9- “If I try to deny my past, I am denying the person I have become. I do not want to do that.

“Iori Nagase

10- “If you are alone, you should say something! If you are worried, say something! Most people are not as sharp as you! If you want those people to understand you, then you should say something! Even if you are worried that you will embarrass yourself, you should still say something!

“Iori Nagase

11- “You can never tell what will happen next in life.” But as long as you believe in your feet, the road you walk will be a part of you.

“Iori Nagase

12- “I am who I am now, whatever has happened. If I try to deny my past, I am denying the person I have become. I do not want to do that.

“Iori Nagase