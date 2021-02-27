ENTERTAINMENT

12 Best Iori Nagase Quotes From Kokoro Connect | Periodic

Posted on

Best Iori Nagase Quotes

1- “What are people? What is “self”? As long as you look like someone else, no one can tell who is really inside.
“Iori Nagase

2- “If you were given a chance to redo your life, would you take it?
“Iori Nagase

Iori Nagase quote

3- “I don’t care what normal people do now. I’m going to live my life the way I want to.
“Iori Nagase

Iori Nagase quote

4- “What defines humans… defines us?” If you look the same from outside, no one will notice the change inside.
“Iori Nagase

Iori Nagase quote

5- “After spending most of my life trying to live as someone else, I clearly forgot who I was.
“Iori Nagase

Iori Nagase quote

6- “Even though I am not perfect… even if I am not ideal… He says that I am still my person. Life is not right. This is what you want to do, what you want to be. I should try to live.
“Iori Nagase

Iori Nagase quote

7- “I am who I am now because of my past. Calling any choice I made a mistake that I am now a mistake.
“Iori Nagase

Iori Nagase quote

8- “Life is not right.” This is what you want to do. Who do you want to be
“Iori Nagase

Iori Nagase quote

9- “If I try to deny my past, I am denying the person I have become. I do not want to do that.
“Iori Nagase

Iori Nagase quote

10- “If you are alone, you should say something! If you are worried, say something! Most people are not as sharp as you! If you want those people to understand you, then you should say something! Even if you are worried that you will embarrass yourself, you should still say something!
“Iori Nagase

Iori Nagase quote

11- “You can never tell what will happen next in life.” But as long as you believe in your feet, the road you walk will be a part of you.
“Iori Nagase

Iori Nagase quote

12- “I am who I am now, whatever has happened. If I try to deny my past, I am denying the person I have become. I do not want to do that.
“Iori Nagase

Iori Nagase quote
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
914
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
840
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
734
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
697
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
691
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
670
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });