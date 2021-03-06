ENTERTAINMENT

12 Best Sitama Quotes from One Punch Man | Periodic

Posted on
Utmost sitama dialect

1- “If you really want to be strong … stop caring about the thoughts around you!”
“Sitama”

2- “Predictions are never true.
“Sitama”

Sitama dialect

3- “Heroes and cops don’t do their job because someone says” please “. Right?
“Sitama”

Sitama dialect

4- “Who sets limits? And based on what? You said you worked hard Okay, maybe you need to work a little harder. Is this really the limit of your strength? Can you beat tomorrow? Proceed instead of giving in.
“Sitama”

Sitama dialect

5- “You can be strong with the right attitude. In other words, train your spirit before worrying about strength through power and technology.
“Sitama”

Sitama dialect

6- “In return for gaining strength, have I lost anything more important as a human being? Emotions swirled within me as I fought. Fear, impatience, anger… But now… day after day, after one punch I don’t go home and wash my gloves.
“Sitama”

Sitama dialect

7- “Is this really… the limit of your power?” Do you honestly think that you will not be strong for the rest of your life? It is better to keep moving forward instead of sitting down.
“Sitama”

Sitama dialect

8- “I am not a hero because I need your approval. I do it because I want to!
“Sitama”

Sitama dialect

9- “Humans are strong because we have the ability to change ourselves.
“Sitama”

Sitama dialect

10- “I will leave the problems of tomorrow for tomorrow.
“Sitama”

Sitama dialect

11- “I am just a man who is a hero for fun.
“Sitama”

Sitama dialect

12- “The true strength of us humans is that we can change ourselves.
“Sitama”

Sitama dialect

