12 Best Taiga Aisaka Quotes From Toradora! | Periodic

Best taiga asaka quotes

5. “It doesn’t matter if you grew up without a parent, and it doesn’t matter if you don’t believe in God. There is someone out there watching over you.
“Taiga isaka”

2- “I stop living in the past like an old man.
“Taiga isaka”

Taiga isaka dialect

3- “I hate waiting, but if waiting means being with you, then I will wait as usual.
“Taiga isaka”

Taiga isaka dialect

4- “Those stars look like they’re close to each other, but they’re really far away, aren’t they?” It is like Kitamura-kun and I. The things you see are not always real. How hard should I try to understand the unseen truth?
“Taiga isaka”

Taiga isaka dialect

5- “To say that you are fine as you are and that person is needed … It was good to be with someone.”
“Taiga isaka”

Taiga isaka dialect

6- “It is not about being right or being wrong.” There are more important things than that. Therefore forgiveness and forgiveness become necessary.
“Taiga isaka”

Taiga isaka dialect

7- “Between now and the last time you will go soon” the whole civilization was built and destroyed! I have arrived and by the time it arrives “soon” you are ashes !!
“Taiga isaka”

Taiga isaka dialect

8- “That’s why people hesitate. In the face of all the options, one can lose hope and try to escape, as no excuse can be used. No matter how dangerous the journey in life, or how to accept the short end of the stick, everything was a result of one’s own choice, it was a road chosen by itself. Even though this path is difficult, and there is no chance of changing the previous choices, one cannot blame others. No matter how angry or frustrated a person is, no one will be alone on that path, no one will take your place.
“Taiga isaka”

Taiga isaka dialect

9- “I dreamed that you were a dog. And the dog was my husband. Anyway, it was the worst nightmare ever.
“Taiga isaka”

Taiga isaka dialect

10- “Okay, I’ll go back to my seat. The unmarried woman with her unmarried face is about to arrive to start the unmarried homeroom.
“Taiga isaka”

Taiga isaka dialect

11- “The happiness of a dog is measured by how useful it is to its master.
“Taiga isaka”

Taiga isaka dialect

12- “The thing you wish for the most is something you will never get.
“Taiga isaka”

Taiga isaka dialect

