12 million copies sold for Elden Ring – News

According to Bandai Namco, the simultaneous release of the game in fourteen languages, combined with the network tests carried out around the world before the release, aroused great expectation and made it possible to reach such a figure. To put this performance into perspective, the Japanese publisher announced in May 2020 that it had sold 27 million Dark Souls games, including 10 million Dark Souls 3, four years after the release of the last part of the trilogy, and almost ten after the release. advent of the franchise (the Demon’s Souls license being shared with Sony).

It’s amazing how many people have played Elden Ring. I would like to send them our most sincere thanks, on behalf of the entire development team. Elden Ring is based on a mythological story written by George RR Martin. We hope players will enjoy a high level of freedom as they venture into its vast world, explore its many secrets, and confront its many threats. We thank you for your continued support.“, was content to declare the director of the game, Hidetaka Miyazaki, who over the course of the episodes has become the CEO of FromSoftware.

A lot of effort has gone into creating Elden Ring, so that we can exceed the expectations of our fans around the world. In the same way, we will continue our efforts to extend the brand beyond the game itself, and into everyone’s daily life.“, welcomed Yasuo Miyakawa, CEO of Bandai Namco. Another direct consequence: 30 minutes before the market closed, the action of the Kadokawa group, owner of the studio, saw its value increase by + 6% to The Tokyo Stock Exchange.A group that hopes to see Elden Ring grow as a true franchise, as far as characters and other intellectual properties are concerned, in hopes of expanding beyond the realm of video games.

Also read | Our test of Elden Ring

As a reminder, and according to the data compiled by Oscar Lemaire for his site Madness, the title of FromSoftware signed a launch with 147,000 sales in France, including 88,000 for download. In the United States, and in just two days of marketing, Elden Ring has also sold more than any other game in 2022. We can thus better measure the aura and the barrier of the general public that the game has been able to break in the space of a few weeks: for proof, PETA, the association For an Ethics in the Treatment of Animals, has also taken up the subject for its latest awareness campaign for the animal cause. Even for crayfish?

