12 noon shocks: Mysterious star revealed, Mael doesn’t recognize Lewis Hamilton! (Video)

April 13, 2022 “Les 12 Coupes de Midi”, the mysterious star unveiled Incredible scenario today in Jean-Luc Reichmann’s play “Les 12 Coupes de Midi”! Actually, this Wednesday the mysterious star was fully exposed, but Maul didn’t recognize the personality in the photo and messed up a lot!



Advertisement





So, as we told you yesterday, it was Lewis Hamilton who was hiding on the star (see our article).



Advertisement





But Maël does not know the seven-time Formula 1 world champion! Suddenly, to everyone’s surprise, he proposed the name of Laurent Maestret and the mysterious star didn’t win!

It currently totals 29,694 euros in gifts and Maël will have to try his luck again tomorrow if he gets another win. His kitty is now worth 9,600 euros.



Advertisement





Clues on this star…