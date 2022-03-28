12 pm Shots: The first mysterious star of the line won this Monday March 28, 2022 on TF1?

two days after losing laurentfinished champion after 72 appearances, Jean-Luc Reichmann organized a new edition of 12 o’clock in the afternoon On Sunday March 27, 2022. His daily game, produced by Endemol, was broadcast by TF1 from 11:55 am onwards.

Aline sticks to shots at 12 noon

12 o’clock in the afternoon were focused on the continuity of the curriculumline up, The new champion of the game, Jean-Luc Reichmann, recorded the second participation in the appearance of 10,000 euros in victory. Three new candidates came to challenge him. Aline clings to her midday master star winning all consecutive duels immanuel, camellia And kevin,

Aline was then given five questions by Jean-Luc Reichmann. in the presence of Rekha Renaud, Godmother of Seduction, she recorded a new masterstroke for 20,000 euros, an amount she shared with an audience. While Seduction Kitty…